Rays Success Has Kevin Cash Rightfully Atop Award List

The Tampa Bay Rays have hit their first real skid of the season, getting swept by the Baltimore Orioles after losing the final game of their series with the New York Yankees last weekend.

A four-game losing streak is the longest the Rays have experienced thus far this year. It is the third time they have lost at least three in a row, and the fifth time they have lost consecutive games during the campaign.

Despite the blip on the radar, Tampa Bay still remains atop the American League East with a 34-19 record. They are 1.5 games ahead of the Yankees, with both squads having 34 victories. Only the Atlanta Braves and Los Angeles Dodgers have more in baseball with 37 and 36, respectively.

Given how low expectations were on the Rays coming into the year, it should come as no surprise that manager Kevin Cash is receiving plenty of praise for the work that he has done.

Kevin Cash atop American League Manager of the Year list

Apr 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) looks on during batting practice against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Over at ESPN, an awards watch was done recently for both leagues. In the AL Manager of the Year race, it is Cash who is atop the rankings, and rightfully so. His 122.2 EARL was the best of the bunch, with Will Venable of the Chicago White Sox in second with 115.2.

Rounding out the top five were Stephen Vogt of the Cleveland Guardians, Mark Kotsay of the Athletics and Aaron Boone, leading New York. They have EARL scores of 110.8, 106.2 and 98.9.

Cash certainly deserves to be atop that list with the calendar about to flip to June. He has done a wonderful job of navigating a pitching staff that has suffered several injuries to players expected to be key contributors.

Starting pitcher Ryan Pepiot isn’t going to take the mound this year because of a hip injury. Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodriguez and Steven Wilson have yet to join the Major League team in the bullpen, dealing with injuries.

Garrett Cleavinger, Steven Matz and Joe Boyle have all hit the injured list at some point this year. Griffin Jax is transitioning from the bullpen to being a starting pitcher midseason to compensate for injuries.

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Despite all of those challenges, the Rays are rolling on the mound. Shane McClanahan looks like his former All-Star self, pitching in the Big Leagues for the first time since 2023.

Nick Martinez is the steal of the offseason, inserting himself into the AL Cy Young Award race in the early going. Drew Rasmussen continues to perform at a high level as the rotation anchor.

Offensively, Tampa Bay has stuck to its roots, playing small ball and befuddling opponents with bunts, speed and an aggressive style of play that overwhelms. Then, opponents have to navigate one of the best trios in baseball with Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz.

This Rays team needs to be taken seriously as a contender, and Cash deserves his flowers.