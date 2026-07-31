Rays Provide Positive Update on Shane McClanahan Despite IL Trip

The Tampa Bay Rays and their fan base held their collective breath when starting pitcher Shane McClanahan had to exit his start against the Texas Rangers this week in the fourth inning.

After being evaluated by head athletic trainer Joe Benge, McClanahan exited his start after hitting a batter with a pitch and issuing a walk to start the fourth inning. It was revealed that he was dealing with mid-left back tightness.

A sigh of relief could be heard that it wasn’t anything to do with his left arm, which has undergone numerous procedures in recent years. Any injury is bad, but it sounds like things could have been worse.

Unfortunately, he won’t be able to avoid a trip to the injured list. According to Tom Krasniqi on X, the talented lefty is going on the injured list because of the back ailment. However, in a positive turn of events, it doesn’t sound like McClanahan is dealing with anything too serious, as the team is expecting him to miss only two starts.

Shane McClanahan heading to injured list with back injury

Jul 24, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch in the first inning against the Cleveland Guardians at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Avoiding a major injury is certainly a win for McClanahan and the franchise. It isn’t the worst thing for him to get a breather to set himself up for the stretch run of the season, as he is throwing more in 2026 than he has in years.

Before this season, the last time he took the mound for the Rays was August 2023. He suffered an elbow injury at the time that required Tommy John surgery, which knocked him out for the 2024 campaign.

In attempting to return to the team in 2025, McClanahan dealt with a nerve issue. He ended up having to undergo surgery, and another season was lost, but he entered 2026 healthy and ready to go.

BREAKING: Neander tells me Shane McClanahan (back) goes on the IL. Probably misses about two starts. #RaysUp — Tom Krasniqi (@TKras) July 31, 2026

The return to action has been a positive one. He has made 20 starts and thrown 99 innings, producing a 3.09 ERA with 91 strikeouts. His ERA+ of 136 is the second-best mark in a single season of his career, and he has a 3.36 FIP, while compiling 1.4 bWAR.

Tampa Bay was already reportedly in the mix for a starting pitcher ahead of the MLB trade deadline. Now that McClanahan is sidelined, their need in the rotation has increased.

With the deadline set for Aug. 3, expect to continue hearing the Rays in pitching trade rumors. At the very least, an innings eater at the back end would make a lot of sense. They will be in the Tarik Skubal sweepstakes, but Theo Gillen will not be part of those trade talks.