Junior Caminero Can Make Rays History at All-Star Game

With the All-Star Game just about one month away, phase 1 of All-Star Game fan voting is officially underway. Tampa Bay Rays’ young phenom Junior Caminero is dominating the voting so far.

Caminero can make history if he continues to do well in the fan voting as Phase 1 concludes and subsequent phases of the voting.

Caminero not only represented the Rays at last year’s All-Star Game that took place at Truist Park, hosted by the Braves in Atlanta, but he also started the All-Star Game at third base. Although he ultimately fell short in fan voting to Cleveland Guardians third baseman José Ramírez, he had decided not to play in the Midsummer Classic, which allowed Caminero to have the opportunity to start the All-Star Game.

This came in the midst of a monstrous 45-homer, 110 RBI 2025 campaign, which he did during his age-21 season. He fell one home run shy of Tampa Bay’s single-season franchise record, which was set by Carlos Peña, who hit 46 home runs in 2007.

Junior Caminero can make Rays history starting All-Star Game

Jul 14, 2025; Atlanta, GA, USA; Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero (13) during the 2025 Home Run Derby at Truist Park. | Brett Davis-Imagn Images

Caminero has the chance to make history this year at the All-Star Game. He could become the first player in franchise history to make multiple All-Star starts.

What would make this feat even more impressive is that Caminero would accomplish it at just 22 years old. If done this year, Caminero will be starting the All-Star Game in consecutive seasons.

Since Tampa Bay’s inaugural season in 1998, eight players have started the All-Star Game, each of whom has only started once. Carl Crawford (LF), Evan Longoria (3B) and David Price (LHP) all started the All-Star Game in 2010.

Corey Dickerson started and served as the DH in 2017, and then Shane McClanahan was the starting pitcher for the 2022 Midsummer Classic. Randy Arozarena (OF) and Yandy Díaz (1B) both started in 2023 before Caminero started at third base in 2025.

Junior Caminero rakes.



Season Stats:

15 HR

32 RBI

.271 AVG | .370 OBP | .858 OPS



Pace: 36 HR / 76 RBI#RaysUp pic.twitter.com/00Ds7Welu7 — PaceBall (@paceball__) June 15, 2026

Longoria (2008-10), Crawford (2009-10), Price (2010-12) and McClanahan (2022-23) all appeared in consecutive All-Star Games, but Caminero will look to make Rays history by being the first to start back-to-back All-Star Games. Current Tampa Bay players Jonathan Aranda and Drew Rasmussen will also look to join this list of making back-to-back appearances in the Midsummer Classic.

Looking at the first voting update that MLB provided on Phase 1, Caminero is currently leading all American League third basemen with 625,520 votes. Kazuma Okamoto of the Blue Jays is trailing in second place behind Caminero with 556,172 votes.

Caminero has already impressed with a strong first half of the season, slashing .273/.371/.489 with 15 home runs, 32 RBI, 42 walks and an .860 OPS in 70 games. He already exceeded his walk total last season, as he walked 41 times in 2025.

Not only is it looking good that Caminero will be able to represent the Rays at the 2026 All-Star Game, but he will look to make franchise history and start multiple All-Star Games. Additionally, this would be done in consecutive seasons when it’s clear that Caminero has a long and promising career ahead of him.