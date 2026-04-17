Rays’ Star Junior Caminero Delivers on Mom’s Birthday Promise

Before the Tampa Bay Rays took on the Chicago White Sox in the final game of their three-game series, third baseman Junior Caminero made a promise to his mom for her birthday.

His mom, Yeudy, who was home in the Dominican Republic, celebrated her birthday on Thursday. While Caminero wasn’t able to be with her in person, he made a promise—and made sure to deliver.

“Before the game I told her, 'I'll hit a homer for you,’” Caminero said after the game, via Andy Martinez of MLB.com.

Not only did Caminero deliver on his promise, but his home run came in a clutch moment late in the game and sparked a three-run rally in the ninth inning.

Junior Caminero played hero for Rays against White Sox

Apr 16, 2026; Chicago, Illinois, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) celebrates as he rounds the bases after hitting a solo home run against the Chicago White Sox during the ninth inning at Rate Field. | Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

With the Rays trailing the White Sox, 3-2, entering the ninth inning, Caminero led off the inning with a solo home run into the left-field bleachers to tie the game at three.

He showed extra emotion as he rounded first base, pumped up after slugging his second home run in as many games, tying the game against Chicago closer Seranthony Domínguez.

Having fulfilled his promise to his mom back home, Caminero reflected on the significance of the moment.

“My mom is special,” Caminero said. “Today is a great day for her. I miss her a lot, my mom. I'll try to see her very soon. But yeah, my Mom is my everything. That's why it was good today.”

Speaking on the field after the game, Caminero said in his postgame interview:

“I’m very, very excited at that moment,” Caminero said of his home run on his mom’s birthday. “Yeah I did it, Mom, I love you so much and God bless you.”

Tampa Bay went on to score two more runs in the inning, as Hunter Feduccia and Taylor Walls each drew two-out walks with the bases loaded to give the Rays a 5-3 lead.

Bryan Baker closed out the victory with a scoreless ninth, shutting the door on a win that improved Tampa Bay’s record to an American League-best 11-7 and extended their winning streak to six games.

CAMI CRUSHHHHHH pic.twitter.com/ylkmBk7ppN — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) April 16, 2026

Rays manager Kevin Cash was encouraged by Caminero’s swing on his clutch home run.

“Junior was ready to hit,” Cash said. “I think it was a sinker that got in on him. But just another example of how talented, special he is. That ball jammed him pretty good, but he carried it out.”

Following the comeback win, Cash highlighted the team’s energy and support after their second straight three-game sweep.

“The guys, they're really jelling right now well,” Cash said. “I think they're feeding off each other. They support each other. And when we give up a run, I know the position players are coming in there wanting to do everything they can to pick each other up, and certainly, whoever's out on the mound."

Tampa Bay is clicking on all cylinders right now, and Caminero’s game-tying blast carried extra emotion and meaning, as he kept his promise and fueled a comeback win to keep their winning streak alive.