Junior Caminero Eliminated From Home Run Derby by Jordan Walker

Tampa Bay Rays star third baseman Junior Caminero put on an impressive power display in the first round of the 2026 MLB Home Run Derby.

Out of his 20 swings, he launched 12 home runs, including some true bombs. That was the second most in the first round, with only Willson Contreras of the Boston Red Sox and Jordan Walker of the St. Louis Cardinals having more.

That was enough to advance to the second round, where Caminero matched up in a head-to-head matchup with Walker. The Rays star set the number at five home runs in his 15 swings, including the longest home run of the night, measured at an eye-popping 491 feet.

A respectable score for sure, but it wasn’t enough to get Caminero into the finals. Walker advanced with ease, hitting a home run in six of his first seven swings to eliminate the Tampa Bay star and advance to face either Contreras or Kyle Schwarber of the Philadelphia Phillies.

Junior Caminero beaten by Jordan Walker in 2nd round of Home Run Derby

Jul 4, 2026; Houston, Texas, USA; Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) reacts to hitting a home run against the Houston Astros in the first inning at Daikin Park. | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

It is certainly a disappointing outcome for Caminero, who was participating in his second career MLB Home Run Derby. In his first appearance in 2025, he advanced to the finals, where he fell just short against Cal Raleigh of the Seattle Mariners, who beat him 18-15.

While he has yet to break through to this point in his career, it would come as no surprise if Caminero eventually took home an MLB Home Run Derby title. He is one of the most electric young power hitters in the sport and is just scratching the surface of his potential, turning 23 years old on July 5.

In between his Home Run Derby appearances, Caminero launched 51 home runs in MLB regular season games, solidifying himself as one of the elite power hitters in the game. He swings the bat as hard as any player in the league, which normally results in damage being done.

Junior Caminero launches 5 homers in the 2nd round of the @TMobile #HRDerby! pic.twitter.com/8qERgh7KHp — MLB (@MLB) July 14, 2026

Had Caminero been able to win the contest this year, he would have become the youngest player to ever do so. It would have been another impressive feather in his cap in what has been a historic start to his Major League career.

Caminero entered the All-Star break in historic fashion, launching 13 home runs over his final 19 games of the first half. That was more long balls than some entire teams had over that stretch, rewriting the history books with each powerful swing.