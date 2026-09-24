Rays Exceeded All Expectations To Win AL East Crown

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, not much was expected of the Tampa Bay Rays.

They had just recorded back-to-back fourth-place finishes in the American League East and operated a bit like a team that was retooling this past winter. Second baseman Brandon Lowe was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that included the Houston Astros, and Shane Baz was traded to the Baltimore Orioles.

Those two deals restocked the farm system, but created holes on the Major League roster. To fill them, the Rays acquired Gavin Lux and Ben Williamson in separate trades. Outfielder Cedric Mullins, right-handed pitcher Nick Martinez and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz were signed in free agency. Victor Mesa Jr. was acquired in an under-the-radar trade from the Miami Marlins.

None of those transactions moved the needle compared to what their rivals, the Baltimore Orioles, Boston Red Sox, New York Yankees and Toronto Blue Jays did this past offseason. Yet, it is the Rays who have come out on top, winning the AL East for the fifth time in franchise history.

Rays earned AL East title in 2026

Sep 22, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays players celebrate after defeating the New York Yankees and clinching the American League East division title at Yankee Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

“Four teams got all the attention in this division, and they're four really good teams, right?” president of baseball operations Erik Neander said, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “Just a testament to these guys and just an unbelievable year, and they deserve this. They deserve to enjoy this.”

Lux never suited up for Tampa Bay this season, but the team has received reliable production from Williamson and Richie Palacios, providing exactly what they needed at the keystone.

Injuries had to be navigated from Day 1, when Ryan Pepiot, who made 31 starts last season, was lost to a hip issue. But the team persevered, overcoming injuries and some losing streaks to win the division.

Goggles required 🥽 pic.twitter.com/3F4U1fczH5 — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 23, 2026

“I don't think anything was handed to us all year. Obviously, I think a lot of guys expected [the Yankees] to run away with it, and [it] probably to be New York, Boston and Toronto at the top,” Nick Martinez said. “No one really expected us to be here, so we've had to fight for it from the beginning of the season.”

The moves analysts panned or overlooked in the offseason all ended up helping immensely. Martinez has been an anchor atop the staff alongside Drew Rasmussen. In 30 starts, he has a 2.94 ERA across 177.1 innings with a 4.2 bWAR.

Mesa emerged as another power threat in place of Jake Fraley, who suffered an injury. He has 127 OPS+, which is second on the team behind superstar Junior Caminero, who has a 145. His 14 home runs are tied for the fourth most on the team.

Earned the East pic.twitter.com/Nc4fUaz10N — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) September 23, 2026

Bryan Baker, acquired last season from the Orioles, struggled at first with his new team. Now, he is arguably the best closer in baseball, leading the MLB with 40 saves.

The Rays proved once again the whole is greater than the sum of its parts. There are a lot of players on the roster casual fans may not recognize, but they all play a part in the team’s success.

Tampa Bay has a tried-and-true formula, and the 2026 season is another example of them being able to think outside of the box and find success on the field by playing a style that fits their roster perfectly.