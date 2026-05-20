Rays' Slugger Wisely Seen as an Untouchable Player on Trade Market

The Tampa Bay Rays have been one of the best teams in baseball so far this year, and the franchise is hoping that this will be a sign of things to come.

Following missing the playoffs the last two years, the Rays came into 2026 hoping to snap that streak. However, during the offseason, it was a bit uncertain whether or not this team would be better than the 2025 version. While that group did have a positive run differential, they were eight games under the .500 mark.

Due to the American League East being so good in 2025 and the division spending a lot of money to improve, it was hard to predict that the Rays were going to be able to keep up. However, besides the New York Yankees, all of the other teams are under the .500 mark aside from Tampa Bay.

One of the main reasons for the success is that they have one of the best young players in the game. Recently, that star received some impressive recognition for how valuable he is.

Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report recently wrote about the most untouchable player for each team, and for the Rays, the choice was easy.

Junior Caminero Should Be a Long-Term Player in Tampa Bay

Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

A player like Caminero doesn’t come around very often, and the Rays are lucky to have him. In 2025, he was able to have his breakout campaign, totaling 45 home runs and 110 RBI. As a player under 25 years old, it was a remarkable season, and he quickly put the league on notice.

So far this season, he is proving that the 2025 campaign was no fluke. In 46 games so far, he has slashed .261/.351/.506 with 13 home runs and 27 RBI. The 22-year-old has proven that he is one of the best sluggers in the game, and at his age, should be considered one of the most untouchable players in baseball.

Now, as the Rays look to sustain their success long-term, locking up Caminero to a long-term extension makes a lot of sense. While he is under team control through the 2030 season, he is the type of player Tampa Bay should have as the face of the franchise when they move to a new stadium. Even though nobody is ever safe when it comes to being traded by Tampa Bay, Caminero certainly isn’t going anywhere any time soon.