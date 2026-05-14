Rays Take Massive Step Toward Getting Stadium Project Started

When the sale of the Tampa Bay Rays became official this past winter, focus shifted immediately toward getting the team a new home stadium.

The new ownership group mentioned plans to propose a new place for the Rays to call home. They have been at Tropicana Field every year since their inception in 1998, except for 2025, when they called George M. Steinbrenner Field home because Hurricane Milton destroyed the dome at Tropicana Field.

Alas, their time at The Trop could be limited, with plans being put into place for the team to move from St. Petersburg to Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. On May 14, a news release was shared by the team about the Memorandum of Understanding that had been reached.

“The Tampa Bay Rays are delighted to announce that we have reached a Memorandum of Understanding on a new ballpark proposal, working alongside staff at Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa. We are extremely grateful for the commitment and spirit of partnership demonstrated by all parties throughout this important process and occasion for our community,” said part of the statement from Rays' chief executive officer, Ken Babby.

Rays reach Memorandum of Understanding for stadium proposal

Sep 26, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; The hat and glove of Tampa Bay Rays third baseman Junior Caminero (13) in the dugout during the game against the Toronto Blue Jays at Rogers Centre. | John E. Sokolowski-Imagn Images

Currently playing in the smallest ballpark in the MLB based on seating capacity, a move elsewhere would be in the best interest of the franchise. Tampa Bay is playing at a high level, owning the second-best record in baseball at 28-14 behind the Atlanta Braves, who are 30-13.

They have a generational start in third baseman Junior Caminero as the face of their franchise. There is a lot to like about the direction the team is heading in, and they should be playing in front of capacity crowds with more regularity than they currently do at Tropicana Field.

This proposal could certainly drum up that following.

“The Rays respectfully but resolutely encourage Hillsborough County and the City of Tampa to approve the MOU and make possible a Forever Home for our community’s Tampa Bay Rays, breathe new life into the Dale-Mabry Campus of Hillsborough College, and create a new privately financed neighborhood that will be an inviting and inclusive destination to work, live, learn and play.”

A statement from Tampa Bay Rays Chief Executive Officer Ken Babby regarding today’s Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) on a new ballpark proposal. pic.twitter.com/Su019PPxTa — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 14, 2026

This proposal would also help breathe new life into the franchise in terms of spending money. Tampa Bay is currently atop the standings despite having a bottom-barrel budget. The Rays have a team salary of $101,568,650, which is 24th in baseball.

Imagine how much more of a threat the team would be with a little more financial backing to go along with the edge the front office and scouts have developed to be this competitive despite the spending imbalance.

This is an exciting time for the franchise, and a new home would help elevate things to another level.