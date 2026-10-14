MLB Announces Start Time Change for Game 3 of ALCS Between Rays, Guardians

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to even up their series against the Cleveland Guardians with a win in Game 2 by a score of 3-1. Now, the team will be heading on the road for the next few games, but there will be a change to the start time.

So far in the ALCS, it has been an exciting couple of games. Game 1 looked like Tampa Bay was well in control. With a 2-0 lead and Drew Rasmussen cruising, it seemed like the Rays were going to be able to take a 1-0 lead in the series. However, the Guardians' offense got going, and things got a little out of hand.

Ultimately, it ended up being a 7-3 victory for Cleveland. However, in an important spot to get a win, Tampa Bay was able to answer. Freddy Peralta came through with a fantastic outing to help the team secure a 3-1 win.

Now, with the series all tied, home-field advantage has actually swung to the Guardians. The next three games will be played in Cleveland, and due to some bad weather being expected on Thursday night, they have moved the start time up.

Smart to Move Start Time

Thursday's ALCS Game 3 between the Rays and Guardians has been moved up to 1 pm ET (originally 6 pm ET) due to forecasted inclement weather in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/a6lw8voWKG — MLB (@MLB) October 14, 2026

With bad weather looming, this is a wise decision to move the start time of Game 3 to 1:00 pm. Originally, it was planned for a 6:00 pm start, so the five-hour move is significant.

The pitching matchup for the game will obviously remain the same. The Rays made a bit of a surprise going with Griffin Jax in Game 3 over Nick Martinez. Martinez was a great pitcher for the team during the regular season, but Kevin Cash will be holding for presumably Game 4.

Jax came in relief against the Yankees and pitched two innings, so it will be interesting to see what the plan is for him. Cash and the Rays are no strangers to getting creative, and perhaps they will look to make Game 3 more of a bullpen game.

On the flip side, Tampa Bay will be facing the ace of the Guardians in Gavin Williams. The right-hander has been great as expected in the postseason, and Game 3 will be a tough task for the Rays.

Overall, Tampa Bay is going to need to find a way to steal a game or two in Cleveland and get this series back to Tropicana Field. Game 3 will be an uphill battle against Williams, but a win could really change the momentum of the series.