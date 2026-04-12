Breaking Down What Rays Proved With Sweep Against Yankees

Following a bit of a rocky start to the season, the Tampa Bay Rays were able to sweep the New York Yankees over the weekend and perhaps prove that they are a contender in the American League East.

Coming into the weekend, this felt like a massive matchup and a measuring stick type of series for the Rays. The AL East is expected to be really tough this year, and the Yankees very well could be the best team in the division when it’s all said and done.

However, in their first matchup of the year, it was the Rays who were the better team. This was a close series between the two teams, but Tampa Bay proved that they could hang with New York and picked up wins in games that Max Fried and Cam Schlittler started.

Even though it is the Yankees that have the much larger payroll and a ton of firepower on their roster, the Rays proved that they can be an early threat and a contender in the division.

Rays Prove Something

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Drew Rasmussen | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Sweeping a team in the majors is never easy, and it certainly isn’t easy against a team of the caliber of the Yankees. While New York’s offense might not be firing on all cylinders just yet, there is still a ton of talent for this group.

Furthermore, while they have the reigning AL MVP in Aaron Judge, they also have one of the best starting rotations in baseball. Also, the bullpen behind that unit is very strong as well.

However, for the Rays, they certainly proved something in this series. Tampa Bay showed that they also have an excellent starting rotation led by Drew Rasmussen. The right-hander took the ball on Sunday and went toe-to-toe with one of the best young pitchers in the league in Schlittler.

Furthermore, while the pitching did the job for the Rays over the week, credit has to go to the offense as well. The Yankees are not an easy team to score runs against, but Tampa Bay was able to score five runs in each of the three games. Offensive production was a bit of a concern for the team coming into the year. However, the play of Chandler Simpson, Yandy Diaz, and Jonathan Aranda has been impressive early on.

Now, as the Rays sit atop the AL East with the Yankees and Baltimore Orioles, they will be hoping that this sweep is the start of a good stretch for the franchise.