Rays Run Out of Late-Game Magic in Loss Against Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays have made a habit of coming up clutch late in games throughout the 2026 MLB regular season.

It is as big a reason as any that they entered play on May 24 against the New York Yankees with the best record in the American League at 34-15. Late-game heroics are what led them to victory in their two latest games.

In the series finale against the Baltimore Orioles to finish off a sweep, the Rays scored four runs in the bottom of the eighth inning to rally from behind. In Game 1 against the Yankees, it was a four-run top of the eighth inning that propelled them to victory.

With Game 2 of the series postponed because of bad weather, Tampa Bay and New York were back at it for a second time on Sunday afternoon. The scene was set for another late-game rally, but this time the Rays were on the wrong end of it.

Rays fall short in second game against Yankees

May 24, 2026; Bronx, New York, USA; Tampa Bay Rays right fielder Ryan Vilade (26) hits a single against the New York Yankees during the eighth inning at Yankee Stadium. | John Jones-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay was shut out by Ryan Weathers, Fernando Cruz and Tim Hill. The Rays managed only seven hits and drew four walks, leaving nine players on base in the game.

Timely, clutch hitting has been the norm for Tampa Bay, but on this day, it wasn’t meant to be. After Drew Rasmussen threw seven shutout innings himself and Kevin Kelly threw a clean eighth inning, the Yankees struck in the bottom of the ninth.

Trent Grisham drew a walk-off on Kelly to start the frame and was pinch-run for by Max Schuemann. The pinch runner wasn’t even needed because Aaron Judge came to bat next and hit a walk-off home run, his 17th long ball of the campaign.

Given how bad the weather was in the Bronx this weekend, coming away with a split is certainly something the Rays won’t be disappointed about. They keep their incredible streak alive of not losing a series, which is now at nine in a row.

Despite the loss, more people should be on notice about Tampa Bay now. They proved, once again, that they can compete with New York and need to be taken seriously as a contender in not only the AL but MLB in general.

Their lead in the AL East, which was 4.5 games coming into the series, remains at that size, as they now head into another set with the Orioles, this time on the road in Camden Yards, to finish out a six-game road trip before returning home to Tropicana Field.