Rays Get Rained Out Against Yankees on Saturday, Doubleheader Set for September

Following a fantastic win over the New York Yankees on Friday night, the Tampa Bay Rays won’t be in action on Saturday.

On Friday, the Rays were able to continue their dominance in the American League East with a big win on the road against the Yankees. Coming into this series, it was arguably one of the most important ones of the year for Tampa Bay. Despite having the best record in the American League, there are still plenty of doubters when it comes to whether or not the Rays are a true contender. With the 4-2 win against New York, they continued to prove that they are.

In the victory, Tampa Bay had a hard time with Gerrit Cole, who had just come off the injured list recently. The right-hander went six scoreless innings and looked strong. However, the Rays were able to get to the bullpen of the Yankees in the eighth inning, scoring four runs, which ended up being enough to secure the win.

Unfortunately, due to bad weather barrelling in on the Northeast for most of the week, the second game of the series for the two teams has been postponed.

Doubleheader in September Scheduled

Today's game has been rescheduled due to the forecast of sustained inclement weather and will be made up as the first game of a split-admission doubleheader on Tuesday, September 22 at 1:05 PM.



For more info, visit https://t.co/2gtOlcmN6f pic.twitter.com/QzCnU2jl8Y — New York Yankees (@Yankees) May 23, 2026

Even though these two teams will play again on Sunday, the decision was made that this game will be made up on September 22nd. Due to the weather not looking fantastic on Sunday either, this is the likely right call.

The scheduled matchup between the two teams was set to feature Drew Rasmussen against Ryan Weathers. The pitching matchups between the two teams are loaded with talent, and the expectation will be to see this matchup on Sunday if they can get the game in.

Furthermore, if they do elect to go with Rasmussen on Sunday, that means that Shane McClanahan will be getting the start to open the series on Monday against the Baltimore Orioles.

The Rays avoiding having to play a doubleheader on Sunday is certainly a blessing, with them being on the road still for a Monday matchup. This could have really put some stress on the pitching staff without a day off scheduled until Thursday.

It will be interesting to monitor the weather for Sunday as well for this series. Hopefully, the two sides will be able to get the game in and avoid having to schedule either a makeup game or another doubleheader down the road. However, with their win on Friday, the Rays continue to prove their legitimacy as a contender.