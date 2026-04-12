How to Watch Rays Attempt to Sweep Yankees: TV Channel, Live Stream, Radio

The Tampa Bay Rays have gotten off to a great start to their series against the New York Yankees, winning their first two games and taking the series already. Now, they will be hoping to get the sweep against a division rival.

Coming into the matchup against the Yankees, this series was always going to be an important one for the Rays. It wasn’t an ideal start to the campaign for the team, going 5-7 in their first 12 games and losing three of their four series.

With the Yankees being projected as a contender in the American League East, winning a series against them was a good way to build some momentum. In the first two games, Tampa Bay was able to accomplish that, and now they will have their eyes on sweeping the Yankees on Sunday. Pulling off a sweep against any team is a major accomplishment, and getting one against New York would position the Rays nicely early on. With a fun pitching matchup, here’s how to watch the game on Sunday.

Who: New York Yankees vs. Tampa Bay Rays

When: Sunday, April 12th, 1:40 PM EST

Where: Tropicana Field, St. Petersburg, FL

Television: Rays.TV

Radio: WDAE 95.7 FM, WQBN/1300AM

Pitching Matchup:

Apr 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

Following the birth of his child, Drew Rasmussen will be taking the mound for Tampa Bay in the finale. The right-hander was an All-Star in 2025 and is the leader of the staff right now, with Shane McClanahan still knocking off the rust. So far, the right-hander has pitched well in his two starts this year, and the Rays have to be excited with him on the hill and the chance to sweep the Yankees.

For New York, they will be sending their talented right-hander Cam Schlittler to the mound to try to avoid being swept. The young right-hander has been awesome in his three starts for the team so far, totaling 22 strikeouts and an ERA of 1.62.

This is going to be a very challenging matchup once again for the lineup of the Rays, who just had to face Max Fried on Saturday. With two very good pitchers taking the mound, this has all the makings of a low-scoring game. Defense will be key for each team, with both making some mistakes in the field as of late. For Tampa Bay, a win on Sunday would instantly open some eyes if they were able to sweep New York.