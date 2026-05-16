Rays' Needs at MLB Trade Deadline Are Becoming Very Clear

The Tampa Bay Rays have emerged as the best team in the American League to start the season, but if they want to sustain that, they might need to add some help.

With a hot start to the year, the Rays have quickly become a force in the AL. While not many would have predicted they could be the best team in the AL East, that has turned out to be the case.

So far, Tampa Bay has been propelled by one of the best starting rotations in the league. The trio of Shane McClanahan, Drew Rasmussen, and Nick Martinez has been amazing so far and has helped the team jump out to a great start.

However, the success of the starting rotation has perhaps overshadowed some of the struggles that the lineup has had. This is a unit that is going to need to be better over the course of the season if the team is going to sustain this impressive level of success.

Kerry Miller of Bleacher Report recently wrote about a need for the Rays at the trade deadline being some offensive help up the middle.

Offensive Upgrade is Needed

Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins | Nick Turchiaro-Imagn Images

While Tampa Bay is playing extremely well, they have done it largely because of small ball when it comes to their offensive production. The Rays do have a talented trio in the lineup with Yandy Diaz, Jonathan Aranda, and Junior Caminero. While youngster Chandler Simpson has also developed into a solid player, there is still a need for more help in the lineup.

However, the offensive woes up the middle were something that the team tried to address in a couple of areas, but offensive production from catcher, second base, shortstop, and center field has been lacking.

The struggles of Cedric Mullins in center field are the real problem for the team, and the hope was that when they signed him, he would provide a jolt offensively at the position. That unfortunately hasn’t been the case, and the Rays likely knew that offensive production up the middle in the infield wasn’t going to be great.

With internal options to improve at these positions being limited, it appears like the team will have to look on the trade market. After just restocking their farm system with talent, Tampa Bay isn’t short on prospects that they can move. If they continue to look like a contender, being a buyer at the trade deadline makes sense.