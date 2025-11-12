Orioles All-Star Slugger Seen as Potential Trade Candidate for Rays

The Tampa Bay Rays have started up the offseason and will be looking to make some improvements to key areas this winter.

Coming into the offseason, the Rays were always going to be a team to watch. Tampa Bay is no stranger to making moves and trades to try to improve their team, and they are already shaking things up in free agency when they elected not to pick up the team option for Pete Fairbanks.

The star closer of the Rays is now one of the best free agent relief pitchers on the market, in what was a surprise turn of events. Many believed that Tampa Bay was going to pick up the option of Fairbanks and then trade him this winter. However, his market obviously didn’t develop early on, and the team likely wanted to allocate that money into other areas.

One position that the team will be seeking upgrades for is at catcher. Currently, the position appears to be the greatest weakness of the team, and it is going to be challenging to improve that. However, there is one potential option on the trade market that could be available.

Ryan Phillips of Sports Illustrated recently wrote about Baltimore Orioles catcher Adley Rutschman being a potential fit for the Rays this offseason.

Rutschman Makes Sense

Brad Penner-Imagn Images

Due to the emergence of Samuel Basallo as the likely future behind the plate for the Orioles, it has made the former All-Star a bit expendable. While there is no guarantee that the team will move Rutschman, a recent contract extension with their new top catching prospect makes a deal seem pretty likely.

Even though the slugger has had a tremendous amount of success in the early part of his career, he has struggled of late. In 2025, he battled with injuries quite a bit, but he slashed .220/307/366 with nine home runs and 29 RBI in 90 games played.

Going back to his struggles in 2024, there is reason to be concerned about the offensive production of Rutschman. However, at just 27 years old, the struggles could just be injury-related, and he might regain his All-Star form.

A trade would certainly motivate him even more to work hard and get into fantastic shape for the upcoming campaign. Whether or not the Orioles would be willing to deal him within the division remains to be seen, but the Rays have a massive need at the position, and Rutschman could be a long-term solution.

More Tampa Bay Rays News: