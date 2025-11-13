Projected Contract Numbers for Rays To Sign Mike Yastrzemski in Free Agency Revealed

The Tampa Bay Rays are leaving no stone unturned in their quest to find some upgrades for their outfield. It is arguably the biggest position of need heading into the offseason after the struggles the group exhibited in 2025.

Rookies Chandler Simpson and Jake Mangum made positive impacts, but there is overlap in their skill sets. Both have games predicated on speed and contact, which do not provide much power or run production.

Christopher Morel was a below-average producer for the second consecutive season. He has been mentioned as a potential non-tender candidate, with his salary projected to rise in arbitration.

Josh Lowe has been unable to replicate the production he had during a breakout 2023 campaign. He is likelier to stay than Morel, but isn’t guaranteed a starting spot right now.

One way or another, the Rays are going to add at least one, if not two, outfielders to the mix this winter. A player to keep an eye on as a potential addition is veteran Mike Yastrzemski, who has been predicted to sign with Tampa Bay this offseason.

How much is Mike Yastrzemski predicted to make in free agency?

Now, a projection on what it will cost the Rays to bring him aboard has been shared by Tim Britton of The Athletic (subscription required). Yastrzemski is projected to land a one-year, $11 million deal.

That is something even Tampa Bay could afford with its budgetary restraints. He could effectively slide right into the money that was saved when the Rays shockingly decided to decline the club option on closer Pete Fairbanks.

Yastrzemski experienced an impressive bounce back after being acquired by the Kansas City Royals ahead of the MLB trade deadline this past July from the San Francisco Giants.

Despite taking half the amount of plate appearances with the Royals in 2025 than the Giants, he hit the same number of doubles (14) and had one more home run (nine compared to eight). His OPS+ with the Royals was an impressive 131, driving in 18 runs.

Mike Yastrzemski would be massive upgrade for Rays in several areas

The plate discipline he showed was also elite. Yastrzemski drew 25 walks while striking out only 22 times, showing that he has plenty left in the tank to offer a team despite turning 35 years old this past August.

Remarkably consistent throughout his MLB career, recording a bWAR between 2.0 and 3.0 all seven seasons of his career, he would be the perfect addition to their outfield. A left-handed hitter, he could be a platoon option should the team find value in adding a right-handed hitting outfielder to the mix.

With experience playing all three outfield spots, he could help across the grass in a pinch. But, at this stage of his career, he is best in the corner spots, still producing at an above-average level in right field.

That projected price tag puts Yastrzemski in play for every team in baseball. Tampa Bay is going to have to figure out a way to separate itself from the pack, and offering him a starting job could seal the deal. He is a perfect fit for what the team is looking for.

