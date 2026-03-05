Rays Are Set Up Well Long-Term Defensively at Key Infield Position

The Tampa Bay Rays know that there are some question marks with their lineup heading into the 2026 season when it comes to offensive production.

There are a few established and known entities on the roster. Third baseman Junior Camerino, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda are the only returning players who performed above league average with the bat in 2025.

To help offset their offensive shortcomings, putting together as good a defense as possible is the right place to start. At shortstop, one of the key positions in the alignment, the Rays can at least rest easy knowing they are set for years to come.

Shortstop Carson Williams may have some developing to do with the bat to play at the Major League level, but he is ready to handle the position defensively. The No. 1-ranked prospect in the Rays organization is highly regarded for his fielding ability.

Carson Williams is best defensive prospect in Rays organization

Sep 23, 2025; Baltimore, Maryland, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) throws to first for an out during the fourth inning against the Baltimore Orioles at Oriole Park at Camden Yards. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

Over at MLB.com, they released their Top 30 prospects for each team and some superlatives for each organization. Williams, who is the No. 63-ranked prospect in the sport per the MLB Pipeline, is the organization’s best defensive player.

His 60-grade arm is tied for the best with outfielder Aidan Smith and shortstop Victor Valdez. His 70-grade defense is tied with first baseman Tre’ Morgan and outfielders Homer Bush Jr. and Austin Overn.

Will Tampa Bay promote Williams to the Big League roster on Opening Day? His performance at the plate during spring training will determine that, and thus far, he is making the most of his chance with a .400/.417/.500 slash line through his first 12 plate appearances.

Should the team decide that he needs a little more time to develop with Triple-A Durham, at the very least, they know that things will be in good hands defensively at shortstop.

Taylor Walls is main competition for starting shortstop

Aug 3, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Taylor Walls (6) singles against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the fifth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Taylor Walls has not offered much value at the plate during his Major League career. He owns a .195/.286/.298 lifetime slash line, but he can make a legitimate impact as a fielder.

He was a finalist for the American League Gold Glove Award at shortstop in 2025. What makes that honor all the more impressive is that he earned the spot playing only 94 games with 720.2 innings logged.

Despite the limited action, Walls still led the MLB with 14 Total Zone Total Runs Above Fielding and a range factor of +4.48.

He is truly elite with the glove, giving him a strong floor to work with. If the Rays didn’t believe in him, they wouldn’t have exercised the option on his contract and given him an extension ahead of arbitration.