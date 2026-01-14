Rays Facing More Competition for Second Base Upgrade From NL West Squad

The Tampa Bay Rays look like they could be done doing the heavy lifting for their offseason. They have signed two players to Major League deals, outfielder Cedric Mullins and left-handed pitcher Steven Matz, but there are several needs that still have to be addressed.

Adding some more depth to the pitching staff would make sense. With Shane Baz traded to the Baltimore Orioles and Adrian Hauser departing in free agency for the San Francisco Giants, another innings eater would help behind Drew Rasmussen, Ryan Pepiot, Shane McClanahan and Matz.

In the lineup, the Rays need more offensive punch. Catcher and shortstop were needs coming into the offseason, along with outfield help. While there are options in the outfield, another massive void was created in the infield.

All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that included the Houston Astros. Tampa Bay did well bringing back prospects, outfielder Jacob Melton and right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito.

Rays need to figure out plans at second base

Apr 17, 2025; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Richie Palacios (1) doubles against the Tampa Bay Rays during the second inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Neither of them is going to help replace Lowe at second base, who was one of only four players who performed at an above-average level with the bat. Averse to spending money in free agency, making a trade is one avenue the Rays could go to address their need at the keystone.

After acquiring so many highly-ranked prospects in their two blockbuster trades, Tampa Bay has the assets to swing a trade should the opportunity present itself. However, the market has another team emerging as a suitor for second basemen, which is bad news for the Rays.

According to MLB insider Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Giants are moving their attention from the mound to their infield. They are in the market for help at second base and have engaged in trade talks with the Chicago Cubs for Nico Hoerner and the St. Louis Cardinals for Brendan Donovan.

With Ketel Marte being taken off the market by the Arizona Diamondbacks, Hoerner and Donovan are the top options available. If Tampa Bay was going to get into the mix for either player, the asking price will assuredly be on the rise with another squad now emerging.

Brendan Donvan, Nico Hoerner both would be great fits for Rays

Sep 23, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; St. Louis Cardinals second baseman Brendan Donovan (33) celebrates his double against the San Francisco Giants during the fifth inning at Oracle Park. | Eakin Howard-Imagn Images

Trading Lowe away and not having a clear contingency plan to replace him is going to bite the Rays in 2026. Their long-term outlook is improved with the prospects they brought back, but that isn’t going to help their lineup this year.

Acquiring Hoerner or Donovan, however, would be a great pivot. Adding either of them to this lineup would give Tampa Bay one of the best all-around infields in baseball, joining third baseman Junior Caminero, shortstops Taylor Walls and Carson Williams and first baseman Jonathan Aranda.

Alas, it remains to be seen just how aggressive the Rays will be. They have seen their American League East rivals spend major money this offseason, widening the gap that already existed with the rosters. It is time for Tampa Bay to get aggressive and make a splash.

More Rays News: