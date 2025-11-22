Rays Free Agent Pitcher Adrian Houser Receives Shocking Opening Day Prediction

The Tampa Bay Rays don’t have too many players from their 2025 roster who are hitting free agency this offseason that they will have to replace.

Starting pitcher Adrian Houser was the only Major League player hitting the market when the season concluded. Closer Pete Fairbanks joined him after the Rays declined his player option for the 2026 campaign, instead deciding to pay a $1 million opt-out.

The market for their former closer is expected to be overflowing with suitors. Contenders in need of an upgrade at the backend of their bullpen, but don’t want to pay a premium price for Edwin Diaz, Devin Williams or Robert Suarez, will turn their attention to Fairbanks.

Houser should have a relatively strong market of his own. He isn’t an ace, but is a more than serviceable backend starter who can effectively eat innings as a No. 4 or 5 guy in the rotation.

Adrian Houser predicted to not be in an Opening Day rotation

However, his market may not be as robust as one would think. Joel Reuter of Bleacher Report made predictions about what each team’s starting rotation would look like for Opening Day in 2026, and in a shocking turn of events, the Tampa Bay free agent wasn’t listed anywhere.

Reuter has predicted that Houser will not be in a rotation once the 2026 season starts next March. That is certainly a bold prediction to make, especially with how well he performed this past season.

The Chicago White Sox took a chance on him in May, and he performed excellently. In 11 starts, he threw 68.2 innings with a 2.10 ERA and 47 strikeouts. A 3.0 bWAR was produced, leading to the Rays acquiring him ahead of the trade deadline.

Unfortunately, his numbers with Tampa Bay didn’t get close to the same level as they were with the White Sox. He made 10 starts, throwing only 56.1 innings with a 4.79 ERA and 45 strikeouts.

The change in scenery didn’t do Houser well. Pitching in Steinbrenner Field proved difficult, as was the case for so many other pitchers this past year. Home runs were the main culprit, surrendering seven with the Rays and only three with Chicago.

Teams would be missing out not signing Adrian Houser

It would be a surprise if he doesn’t break camp with a team after spring training. Teams won’t have to break the bank for him, as his one-year projected salary is within a range even the most frugal of franchises, such as Tampa Bay, can afford.

Statistical projections also paint Houser in a positive light. He is one of the most effective starting pitchers available this winter.

His 4.04 xERA is the fifth-best amongst players who threw at least 100 innings in 2025. Shota Imanaga was no longer on the list after accepting the qualifying offer from the Chicago Cubs.

Houser offers more upside than other veterans such as Justin Verlander, Chris Bassitt and Merrill Kelly, who are all expected to do well for themselves this winter.

