Rays' Free Agent Signing Has Paid Dividends Early On This Season

The Tampa Bay Rays were able to get an important win on Friday night against the New York Yankees. In the victory, it was the pitching that helped lead the way.

Coming into the game against the Yankees, the Rays were a team that was in need of a win following losing two straight to the Chicago Cubs. So far this season, they have lost three of their first four series, which is far from an ideal start.

With New York being the early team to beat in the American League East, Tampa Bay getting a win to open the series was important. Since it was Luis Gil making his season debut, it was good to see the Rays’ offense jump the young right-hander a bit.

Yandy Diaz was able to hit a two-run home run early on, which helped lead to a decent offensive performance for Tampa Bay. Furthermore, even though he might have gone just 1-for-5 at the plate, Chandler Simpson was able to record two RBIs from the leadoff spot.

While the performance by the offense was solid, it was Steven Matz who helped the team secure the win with another solid outing.

Matz Providing Excellent Value

Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Steven Matz | Bruce Kluckhohn-Imagn Images

The southpaw was one of the top additions for Tampa Bay this winter, and the early results have been good. After spending some time in the bullpen recently, Matz has moved back to the starting rotation, and the results so far have been really promising.

So far in his three starts, he has been able to win each of them, proving that he is not only pitching well, but he has also been able to go deep enough into games for the team. Against New York, he went five innings, allowing two runs on two hits with two walks and seven strikeouts.

Matz showed some resilience in this game after allowing two runs in the first inning to the Yankees. While the batting order for the team might not be firing on all cylinders for New York, they are dangerous against left-handed pitching with a lineup featuring Aaron Judge and Giancarlo Stanton.

Despite being in an early hole, Matz didn't allow a run in the next four innings of work, and the offense for the Rays did enough to support him and get him the lead. Furthermore, the bullpen was able to hold on to it, allowing just one run in four innings of work. Even though it might be early, a 3-0 start to the campaign for Matz is encouraging.