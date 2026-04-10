Rays Make Excellent Lineup Decision With Chandler Simpson Against Yankees

Coming into the 2026 MLB regular season, arguably the biggest question mark surrounding the Tampa Bay Rays was how their lineup would produce offensively.

This was an offense that lacked punch last year and wasn’t projected to be any more productive after All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe was traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates as part of a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros.

Without him, the Rays had only three players projected to be above-average producers: third baseman Junior Caminero, designated hitter Yandy Diaz and first baseman Jonathan Aranda. If Tampa Bay was going to make any noise, others would have to step up.

One player who has answered the call is Chandler Simpson. He has been excellent thus far, adapting an approach at the plate that not many other players are using. His game is predicated on putting the ball in play and speed.

Chandler Simpson moved to leadoff spot

Apr 7, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) hits an infield single in the fifth inning against the Chicago Cubs at Tropicana Field. | Jonathan Dyer-Imagn Images

Both attributes have been on full display in the early going of 2026, and manager Kevin Cash is finally looking to take full advantage of that skill set.

In their series opener against the New York Yankees, Simpson is occupying the leadoff spot for the first time this season. It is a move that makes a lot of sense, as he possesses all of the tools a team would want atop the lineup.

Simpson is impossible to strikeout, going down on strikes only two times through his first 49 plate appearances. He has taken three walks in that span and is consistently putting the ball in play.

Soft contact is something many around MLB are looking to avoid, but Simpson has made it part of his game and is thriving when he hits rollers or slaps a ball opposite field for a single.

Simpson can jump-start Rays offense

Apr 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Chandler Simpson (14) steals third base against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He has produced a .391/.429/.435 slash line. His 18 hits and .391 batting average are both currently leading the American League. Power is never going to be a big part of his game, but his speed is an elite weapon, which can open up this offense.

Five stolen bases have been recorded, as he is capable of turning a single into an extra-base hit with his propensity for stealing bases.

If Simpson stays anywhere near this clip of getting on base, run-producing opportunities will be plentiful for Caminero, Aranda and Diaz. In the first game of the series against the Yankees, that is the 1-2-3-4 that manager Kevin Cash is going with, and one that he should be turning to for the foreseeable future.

That quartet has a chance to be one of the best in baseball, but things fall off a cliff with the final five batters in the lineup.