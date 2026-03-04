Rays Scratch Veteran Outfielder From Lineup Against Netherlands
The Tampa Bay Rays are set to continue their spring training exhibition season against the Netherlands on March 4.
However, they have announced a change to the original lineup that they were planning to go with. Cedric Mullins is no longer starting in center field for the Rays.
According to Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, the veteran outfielder has been scratched from the lineup because of tightness in his lower back. As a result, Jacob Melton will be taking his spot in the lineup, batting second and playing center field.
This is likely a move being made out of an abundance of caution. There is no reason to push a player if they aren’t feeling 100% healthy with about three weeks to go until Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals.
Cedric Mullins scratched against Netherlands
Tampa Bay has big plans for Mullins after signing him to a one-year deal in free agency worth $7.5 million. He is likely taking over as the starting center fielder, with the team hoping he can get back on track after a tumultuous end to 2025 with the New York Mets.
A solid power and speed threat offensively, the veteran should raise the floor of the team’s lineup. He has hit at least 15 home runs and stolen at least 19 bases in five consecutive campaigns.
Even with his struggles last year, collectively having an OPS+ of 94 between the Baltimore Orioles and Mets, that would have been a massive upgrade in the grass for the Rays.
He has looked good thus far this spring with a .300/.385/.600 slash line across his first 13 plate appearances with one home run, two walks and only one strikeout.
