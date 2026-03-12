Rays Have No Surprises With Recent Spring Training Cuts

The Tampa Bay Rays have two weeks until Opening Day against the St. Louis Cardinals, and their roster is beginning to round into shape.

With players beginning to return to camp from the World Baseball Classic, moves are starting to be made with the spring training roster. Minor league camp is going on at the same time, with players being optioned and reassigned.

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times, multiple moves have been made at Big League camp. Three players have been optioned to minor league camp, with two more players being reassigned to minor league camp, putting their roster at 52.

Outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. was the only positional player to be cut and optioned to minor league camp. Joining him as players optioned are left-handed pitcher Joe Rock and right-handed pitcher Jesse Scholtens.

Rays make several cuts at spring training

Feb 19, 2025; Jupiter, FL, USA; Miami Marlins outfielder Victor Mesa Jr. (64). | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

Being reassigned to minor league camp are two right-handed pitchers: Andrew Wantz and Kodi Whitley.

Mesa was acquired this offseason in a trade with the Miami Marlins, with infielder Angel Brachi being dealt to the National League East squad. He offers some intriguing upside with a solid mix of power and speed.

However, his opportunities were limited during spring training. He received only five plate appearances in two games, recording two hits, one of which was a double, with one RBI and one stolen base.

His rookie eligibility is still intact for 2026. The same goes for Rock, who made his debut in 2025 with three Big League appearances. He did well, throwing 7.2 innings and allowing only two earned runs.

Being optioned to the minors speaks volumes to how deep the Rays’ bullpen is. Rock performed incredibly well during spring training, making five appearances and throwing 5.0 innings with nine strikeouts. Walks were his only issue, handing out six of them.

If a need arises for a relief pitcher, he could be one of the first in line for a promotion.

Scholtens did not fare as well during the exhibition season. He made three appearances, throwing 4.1 innings, and recorded an ugly 8.31 ERA.

Wantz had several opportunities during spring training and was a mixed bag. In six outings and 6.2 innings, he gave up seven runs, four of which were earned, and two home runs. He has not appeared in a Major League game since the 2024 campaign.

Whitley has been out of the Big Leagues even longer, last pitching at that level in 2022 with the Atlanta Braves. He struggled this spring with a 10.13 ERA in 5.1 innings, but he did have nine strikeouts.