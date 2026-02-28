Cedric Mullins Has Plenty of Motivation To Produce With Rays

Heading into the MLB offseason, the Tampa Bay Rays knew that they needed to shake things up in their outfield.

In 2025, they had arguably the least productive group of outfielders in baseball. They combined to hit only 29 home runs, score 216 runs and record 175 RBI, ranking last, 24th and 27th. Their wRC+ of 85 was 26th with a 2.4 fWAR, which was 24th.

As a result, major changes were made to the outfield depth chart. Chandler Simpson is the only returning outfielder who appeared in at least 100 games for the Rays last season; Josh Lowe, Jake Mangum and Christopher Morel were traded or non-tendered.

One of the players who will be counted on to help improve Tampa Bay’s production from its outfielders is Cedric Mullins. He was signed early in free agency to a one-year deal and could take over the starting job in center field.

Cedric Mullins has plenty of motivation heading into season

Aug 20, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; New York Mets center fielder Cedric Mullins (28) stops on the base path after hitting a single against the Washington Nationals during the fifth inning at Nationals Park. | Rafael Suanes-Imagn Images

Buster Olney of ESPN recently listed Mullins as an honorable mention in his series ranking players at each position in baseball. There is going to be a lot of motivation for the veteran this season, with the ability to cash in as a free agent again next winter being chief among them.

Off to a scorching hot start in 2025, Mullins looked like he was setting himself up for a massive payday in free agency. In March/April, he had a .278/.412/.515 slash line, but his numbers cratered after that.

He struggled mightily in May and June before getting back on track in July with a .290/.346/.522 slash line in 78 plate appearances. However, a trade to the New York Mets didn’t pan out, and he struggled mightily in Queens.

With the Mets, he produced an underwhelming .182/.284/281 slash line in 143 plate appearances. It sent Mullins into free agency on a low note, agreeing to a deal that will pay him $7.5 million in 2026 with the Rays.

Cedric Mullins has skill set to improve Rays outfield

Feb 27, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Cedric Mullins (31) hits a solo home run during the third inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Charlotte Sports Park. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

While last season was a disappointment, this is a worthwhile investment for Tampa Bay. Mullins is a proven commodity who could provide them with 20/20 production from center field. He has hit at least 15 home runs and stolen at least 19 bases in five consecutive campaigns.

That infusion of power will be a massive boost for a Rays lineup that has to find some production in place of Brandon Lowe, arguably the best power-hitting second baseman in baseball.

Well-regarded as a defender in the past, Mullins did struggle with the glove last season. Hopefully, that was a blip on the radar and not a sign of things to come because Tampa Bay doesn’t have a strong alternative option in center field unless they want to give reps to top prospect Jacob Melton.