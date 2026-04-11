Rays Have Uncertain Weekend Pitching Plans Against Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays did a great job winning in their return to Tropicana Field, defeating the Chicago Cubs in their home opener, 6-4.

However, the rest of the series didn’t go as well. The Rays were defeated 9-2 in Game 2 before dropping the rubber game 6-2. Their game plan was thrown for a loop when the expected starting pitcher for the second contest, Drew Rasmussen, left the team for the birth of his child.

That left manager Kevin Cash turning to Mason Englert to handle the start, giving the team 3.2 innings of work. Cole Sulser followed for 2.1 innings and Yoendrys Gomez finished it out over the final 3.0 innings.

Joe Boyle and Jesse Scholtens were able to save the bullpen, covering all nine innings in the finale. But, as the team now prepares for a three-game series against the New York Yankees, their pitching plans are still up in the air.

Rays not sure when Drew Rasmussen will return to rotation

Apr 1, 2026; Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) delivers a pitch against the Milwaukee Brewers in the first inning at American Family Field. | Michael McLoone-Imagn Images

As shared by Marc Topkin of the Tampa Bay Times on X, Tampa Bay is looking to have Rasmussen start in the series finale against the Yankees on April 12. Alas, nothing is currently set in stone.

If he comes back for the weekend, it would push Shane McClanahan back a few days to take the mound on April 14 against the Chicago White Sox in that series opener at Rate Field in Chicago.

As things currently stand, the Rays are sending Steven Matz to the mound in Game 1 against New York to oppose Luis Gil. Game 2 will pit Nick Martinez against Max Fried, with McClanahan slated to be on the mound in the finale against phenom Cam Schlittler.

Pushing McClanahan back so that he avoids the Yankees as he works through some early-season struggles, returning to the mound after more than two years sidelined, wouldn’t be the worst outcome.

#Rays are looking to have Rasmussen start Sunday vs. Yankees but there’s still some discussions to be had. If so, McClanahan would start Tuesday at #WhiteSox — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) April 10, 2026

The White Sox’s lineup is nowhere near as daunting as what New York puts out on a nightly basis.

Getting Rasmussen back in the mix as soon as possible would be a great benefit to the Rays. He has been excellent through his first two starts, throwing 10 innings with a 1.80 ERA and 10 strikeouts, picking right up where he left off in 2025, when he was named an All-Star for the first time.

Without him in the mix this week, and already without Ryan Pepiot, who has begun the season on the injured list, their rotation that was expected to be a strength for Tampa Bay has struggled a bit to find its footing.