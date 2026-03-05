Kevin Cash Provides Update on Injured Rays Veteran Infielder

The Tampa Bay Rays have been dealing with a lot of injuries thus far in spring training, looking to manage things ahead of Opening Day in three weeks.

One of the players they are still waiting on is their new starting second baseman, Gavin Lux.

Acquired from the Cincinnati Reds in a three-team deal that also included outfielder Josh Lowe heading to the Los Angeles Angels, he is set to have a major role with the squad.

Alas, Lux has yet to take the field during spring training, which has raised some doubts about his availability for the start of the regular season. He has been sidelined by what the team is calling an undisclosed upper-body injury, but he is heading in the right direction.

Kevin Cash shares positive Gavin Lux update

As shared by manager Kevin Cash, via Marc Topkin of the Tampa Times on X, Lux is on track to make his spring training debut early next week. He has put together multiple consecutive days of good work, which is an encouraging development.

The Rays have a massive void at second base to fill with Brendan Lowe being traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Lux is part of the equation there, along with Richie Palacios, who is also dealing with an injury currently.

#Rays Cash did say 2B Gavin Lux, who has yet to play this spring with an undisclosed upper body issue, has "had 3 really good days, so happy with that." If all stays that way, Lux likely plays 1st game early next week. — Marc Topkin (@TBTimes_Rays) March 5, 2026

Getting them healthy and prepared to be in the Opening Day lineup is priority No. 1. If they are unable to go, it could open the door for top prospect Carson Williams to be on the roster to start the season.

He could create a dynamic defensive duo alongside Taylor Walls up the middle in the infield. But, there would be some major concerns about the offensive output of that group, given their track record in the Major Leagues to this point.