Rays Infielder Recently Designated for Assignment Claimed by Mets

The Tampa Bay Rays have been active in recent days, making some moves and reshaping their roster.

Multiple trades have been made in the last week, which have led to transactions needing to be made with their 40-man roster to make room for arrivals. Last week, they acquired left-handed pitcher Ken Waldichuk and utility infielder Brett Wisely from the Atlanta Braves.

To make room for the, the Rays designed infielder Tsung-Che Cheng for assignment. He was with the team for only a few days after being claimed off waivers from the Pittsburgh Pirates on Jan. 12.

Cheng was designated for assignment following the Pirates' acquisition of second baseman Brandon Lowe, outfielder Jake Mangum and right-handed pitcher Mason Montgomery from Tampa Bay in a three-team deal that also included the Houston Astros.

Tseng-Che Cheng claimed by Mets

Apr 9, 2025; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Pirates shortstop Tsung-Che Cheng (71) warms up before making his major league debut against the St. Louis Cardinals at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

Now, Cheng is on the move again. As shared by the Rays Communications account on X, the young infielder has been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets.

With the Rays, there was seemingly a path to competing and potentially earning a spot on the roster if he performed at a high enough level this offseason and in spring training. With the Mets, it is hard to envision such a route existing.

New York made a splash in free agency to add another player to their infield. After missing out on outfielder Kyle Tucker, who signed a four-year, $260 million deal with the Los Angeles Dodgers, they stole infielder Bo Bichette right from the Philadelphia Phillies.

Bichette had a seven-year, $200 million deal lined up with the Phillies before the Mets swooped in at the last second to secure the former All-Star’s services. He joins an infield depth chart that already includes Francisco Lindor, Brett Baty, Ronny Mauricio, Luisangel Acuna, Mark Vientos and Jorge Polanco.

INF Tsung-Che Cheng has been claimed off waivers by the New York Mets. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) January 16, 2026

Cracking that group and surpassing the prospects that the Mets have in their farm system will be a tall task for Cheng, who struggled to produce in his very brief MLB debut this past season with Pittsburgh.

He went 0-for-7 across three games, striking out three times and being caught stealing once. His defense was graded rather well, which is where most of his value is right now.

A highly-regarded prospect in the Pirates system in recent years, his game is predicated on high-contact, speed and defense. He doesn’t offer much pop, but would provide solid organizational depth with his ability to play all around the diamond.

