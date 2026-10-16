Rays Make Major Change to Lineup Ahead of Game 4 of ALCS

The Tampa Bay Rays are entering Friday night trailing the Cleveland Guardians 2-1 in the ALCS. With another game coming up on the road, the struggling Rays’ offense will have a new look.

Following a few bad games offensively to start the ALCS, Tampa Bay is well aware that they need to score more runs in order to win. This has the makings of a fairly low-scoring series outside of the one big game by the Guardians offensively in Game 1.

While the Rays don’t need to score seven runs a game to win, getting into the four or five range would likely result in a trip to the World Series. With that in mind, the team has made a switch ahead of Game 4.

Rays Make Major Change

Kevin Cash tinkers with the top of the #Rays order, putting Chandler Simpson in the 3-hole, with Caminero hitting cleanup ahead of critical Game 4 in Cleveland. pic.twitter.com/GepPFaxawz — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) October 16, 2026

While all eyes will be on the weather in this game, Tampa Bay is getting prepared for a bullpen game coming from the Guardians. It will be Shawn Armstrong to start against Nick Martinez of the Rays, and this is a game that Tampa Bay must win.

One of the reasons for the struggles of the Rays so far in the ALCS has been their struggles offensively. In the first two games, the team scored just three runs. In the pivotal Game 3, they were only able to score two runs.

With some of their key players struggling through the first three games of the series, Tampa Bay is shaking things up. Moving into the three-hole is going to be Chandler Simpson.

The speedster has been one of the better hitters in the lineup for the first couple of games, and he is being rewarded. Simpson will now be batting between Jonathan Aranda and Junior Caminero.

This is a great spot for Simpson to be in, and the Rays will be hoping he can provide a spark. Neither Caminero nor Aranda have performed up to expectations so far in the ALCS, and if the Rays are going to win, they need more from these two.

Through three games, Aranda has yet to get a hit, and that is something that has to change. With Simpson being placed in the middle of these two, perhaps Kevin Cash will be looking to find some creative ways to score runs with his speed and his ability to bunt.

Overall, the Rays needed some kind of shake-up, and perhaps this will be the right button to push.