The Tampa Bay Rays have entered the start of the offseason like everyone else with a lot of questions about what the future is going to look like in the majors. For them, some of the proposals would have a major impact on them and how they operate.

Coming off one of the best years in the history of the franchise, there is a lot of optimism surrounding the franchise. With new ownership coming in, they have finally been able to figure out their stadium situation, and that was a top goal of this group.

Furthermore, the Rays were also able to make it to the World Series after a season in which they had the best record in the American League. The emergence of Junior Caminero as the new face of the franchise and one of the best players in the league is a huge boost, and Tampa Bay would be wise to pay him and build around him.

Also, while Caminero is the leader and the best player in the lineup, it was the starting rotation that helped them achieve the high level of success that they had this year. One of the key players in that was right-hander Drew Rasmussen. The Rays have him under contract for another year, but whether they keep him or not will be interesting.

Moving Rasmussen Wouldn’t Be a Surprise

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Drew Rasmussen (57) reacts during the first inning against the Milwaukee Brewers in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

Even though the team has stated that they will be rolling with the right-hander in 2027, that is not how the Rays usually operate. Rasmussen is coming off an All-Star campaign, and with him set to make $20 million, he could be the highest-paid player annually in the history of the franchise.

Tampa Bay generally trades players in these situations, and they would undoubtedly get a nice return for the right-hander. However, perhaps with the potential changes with a new CBA and the Rays just being in the World Series, they might have a different mindset.

This is a group that really has a chance to be a good team once again, and while they have operated successfully, they might be looking to try and sustain success as a contender now.

While it wouldn’t be a surprise to see Rasmussen traded, it would send a bit of a poor message. He is the best pitcher in the rotation, and if the Rays want to be taken seriously, keeping him would be wise.

However, even if the Rays did move him, they do get creative sometimes and add someone else with more controllable years. Anything and everything is always on the table for Tampa Bay, and while they might keep their star pitcher, the thought of him being traded this offseason will be on everyone’s mind until proven otherwise.