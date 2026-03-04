Rays' New Infielder Projected to Have Solid Season Replacing Fan-Favorite

As the Tampa Bay Rays prepare for the start of the regular season, they are rolling through spring training, trying to get a feel for what the roster will look like. Following some significant changes, one player in particular could be key.

Following a very busy winter, the Rays hope the changes made this winter will benefit the franchise in 2026 and beyond. There was certainly a bit of a focus on improving the farm system this winter, and that isn’t a bad thing. This unit has taken a bit of a step back in recent years, but an influx of talent following a couple of trades has helped quite a bit.

One of the key players that the team traded this winter to get some young talent was All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe. The talented slugger was sent to the Pittsburgh Pirates in a three-team deal, and that has created quite a void in the batting order.

Without a clear choice to replace him on the team, Tampa Bay elected to trade for Gavin Lux from the Cincinnati Reds. The former first-round pick of the Los Angeles Dodgers might not have become a star in the majors, but he is a solid player and will be tasked with filling the role.

Lux Projected to Have Solid Season

Cincinnati Reds designated hitter Gavin Lux | Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images

Comparing Lux to Lowe certainly wouldn’t be fair, with them being very different players, but the second baseman will be the primary replacement. According to FanGraph projections, the infielder is projected to slash .257/.337/.373 with seven home runs, 41 RBI, and a WAR of 1.7. While those numbers might not jump off the charts, it would be a solid campaign for Lux.

What is notable is that he is projected to do that in 105 games played. The Rays will likely be using Ben Williamson at second base in a platoon with Lux against left-handed pitching. This should set both of them up for more success if utilized properly by manager Kevin Cash.

Even though it might not be an All-Star caliber campaign like Lowe is capable of, a projected WAR of 1.7 and an OPS over .700 would be solid for Lux. Considering the prospects that they were able to get for Lowe, the quick pivot to Lux to replace him could end up being a savvy move.