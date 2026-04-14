Rays' Offense Thriving Despite Mediocre Start From Star Slugger

The Tampa Bay Rays are sitting with an 8-7 record through the first 15 games of the season. While there have been some ups and downs, there is reason to be encouraged.

Coming into the season, the Rays were a team that underwent a lot of changes over the winter in order to try and improve following missing the playoffs for two straight years. Tampa Bay has still had to be mindful about payroll, and that resulted in a plethora of trades trying to get the most out of the roster.

While the 2025 campaign might have been seen as a failure with them finishing eight games under the .500 mark, they did have a positive run differential, and that is generally a good indicator of the team being good.

Furthermore, the biggest takeaway for the team was the emergence of a new star in Junior Caminero. The exciting third baseman took the team and the league by storm as one of the best power hitters in the majors.

Last year, he slashed .264/.311/.535 with 45 home runs and 110 RBI. At just 21 years old, those are some impressive numbers. Since he had such a great campaign in 2025, it felt like the sky was the limit for the slugger coming into this season. However, he has gotten off to a bit of a slow start. Fortunately, it hasn’t hurt the offense with others picking him up.

Offense Thriving With Slow Start for Caminero

Tampa Bay Rays infielder Junior Caminero | Pablo Robles-Imagn Images

While it hasn’t been a dreadful start to the season for Caminero, it certainly hasn’t been an All-Star caliber one just yet. In 15 games, he has slashed .246/.343/.386 with two home runs and four RBI. He has shown some improved selection at the plate already, drawing nine walks so far.

Coming into the year, if those were the stats of Caminero in the first 15 games, there likely would have been some panic about how the offense was performing. However, they have received some elite play from Yandy Diaz so far, who looks like an All-Star slugger.

Furthermore, the emergence of Chandler Simpson has been excellent, with the young outfielder playing at a ridiculous level right now. Also, Jonathan Aranda has done an excellent job producing runs for the team.

With the offense doing well despite a bit of a slow start for Caminero, this unit is shaping up to be much better than anticipated. When the talented young slugger gets going, this unit might really take off.