Rays' Outfield Depth Highlights Lineup Against the Netherlands

Following a couple of wins in a split-squad game, the Tampa Bay Rays will be back in action on Wednesday, hosting Team Netherlands as they prepare for the World Baseball Classic.

With the WBC starting up, some of the national teams are playing exhibitions against major league opponents to get ready. For the Rays, they have a few key players who left the team to play for their nations.

Junior Caminero recently had a ridiculous performance the other night in an exhibition game, and that is certainly something that Tampa Bay will be excited to see. Following Shane McClanahan's return to the mound, the Rays will be deploying Jake Woodford against the Netherlands.

Outfield Depth Highlighted vs. Netherlands

When looking at the lineup for Tampa Bay on Wednesday, the depth of the outfield is on full display, with three of the top four hitters in the lineup being members or players capable of being in the outfield.

Leading off is the speedster Chandler Simpson, and he is followed by veteran Cedric Mullins. Furthermore, Jake Fraley will be the designated hitter and batting cleanup. Starting in right field and batting six is going to be Jonny DeLuca.

While the Netherlands might not be one of the powerhouse teams coming into the WBC, they do have some good talent led by Kenley Jansen and Ozzie Albies. For the Rays, this will continue to be a good opportunity for them to get some players reps as some of their stars compete in what should be an exciting tournament.