Rays Pitcher in Midseason Form Dominating at Spring Training

There are some questions for the Rays as spring training winds down, but one thing is clear: their pitching staff will be a strength.

The organization has a stellar reputation for developing pitchers. There are some exciting arms set to be part of the Major League staff, but young prospects are providing a lot of hope and optimism for the future.

One of the players whom everyone has been keeping an eye on is starting pitcher Shane McClanahan. He has not pitched in the Big Leagues since 2003 because of injuries, but is healthy in camp this year and rounding back into shape.

Not only is he rounding into shape, but he also looks incredible on the mound. He looks to be in midseason form after a dominant outing in his last start against the Pittsburgh Pirates.

Shane McClanahan dominated Pirates

McClanahan breezed through 3.2 innings of work, not allowing a single hit while striking out seven and walking two. He threw 54 pitches, continuing to ramp up his workload ahead of the regular season, generating 10 whiffs in the process.

Arguably, the most encouraging part of his start was the velocity he was showing on his fastball. As shared on X, he averaged 94.8 mph and was touching 97.5 with some of the offerings, an encouraging development at this point in spring training.

It was great to see him perform as well as he did against the Pirates. Statistics aren’t too big of a deal in spring training, especially when someone is returning from such a long layoff as McClanahan.

Sweeeeeeet stuff from Shane



🍬 3.2 IP, 0 H, 7 K pic.twitter.com/oy6PdaP6Gn — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) March 15, 2026

But he had a 6.23 ERA through his first 4.1 spring training innings. Dominating the fashion that he did against Pittsburgh is certainly encouraging.

Given how long it will be between him taking the mound in the Big Leagues, it is anyone’s guess what McClanahan will offer the Rays this upcoming campaign. How many starts will he be able to make? What kind of innings/pitch count will he be on as he works his way back into shape?

Shane McClanahan today:



3.2 IP

0 H

0 ER

2 BB

7 K

54 Pitches

10 Whiffs

35 CSW%



Averaged 94.8 on the fastball and touched 97.5. Really encouraging outing. pic.twitter.com/pPcMiKLo8b — Jake (@TBRaysCentral) March 15, 2026

But there is certainly zero doubt about the kind of talent that he possesses. He finished seventh in the American League Rookie of the Year voting in 2021 before earning a spot on the AL All-Star Team the following two years before succumbing to injuries.

Turning 29 years old in April, he is right in the middle of his prime. If he can get close to replicating the level of production he reached before being injured, Tampa Bay could have one of the best starting rotations in baseball with Drew Rasmussen and Ryan Pepiot alongside him, with veteran Steven Matz.