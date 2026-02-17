Rays Pitcher Missing World Baseball Classic Gets Positive Injury Update

The Tampa Bay Rays had several players named to their respective countries for the World Baseball Classic.

Team USA is going to feature two of its relief pitchers, Griffin Jax and Garrett Cleavinger. The Dominican Republic team is going to have star third baseman Junior Caminero as part of their lineup.

However, one of his teammates, who was planning to be part of the World Baseball Classic festivities, is no longer taking part. Breakout performer Edwin Uceta was slated to pitch for the Dominican Republic as well, but is now out of the tournament because of a sore shoulder.

However, there are no long-term concerns about his health. The Rays are expecting him to be ready for Opening Day when they take the field against the St. Louis Cardinals on March 26.

Edwin Uceta out of World Baseball Classic

Aug 24, 2025; Tampa, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Edwin Uceta (63) throws a pitch against the St. Louis Cardinals in the sixth inning at George M. Steinbrenner Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

“We're totally not concerned at all and have every intention of him being ready for Opening Day,” manager Kevin Cash said, via Adam Berry of MLB.com.

This is a disappointing turn of events for Uceta, who was looking forward to representing his country after an excellent 2025 campaign. He made 70 appearances last year, throwing 76 innings and recording 103 strikeouts.

A 3.79 ERA, 109 ERA+ and 3.69 FIP were all recorded as well, along with 0.7 bWAR. After a shaky start to his 2025 campaign, Uceta found his bearings and was dominant, recording 10 victories as well.

It seems as if the culprit for this sore shoulder could be an interruption in his ramp-up program this offseason. Under the watch of Tampa Bay bullpen coach Jorge Moncada, the righty had been throwing in the Dominican Republic without any issues.

Alas, he did have to take a week off to attend his arbitration hearing last month. After returning home, Uceta began to feel a little bit uncomfortable.

“He's been doing all that. But as soon as he noted that, ‘I just feel not 100%,’ I think given how important he is to our team, our bullpen, it makes the most sense to do everything we can to keep him here, treat him and get him going at his pace, rather than ramping up really fast,” Cash said.

Edwin Uceta is major part of Rays bullpen plans

Aug 16, 2025; San Francisco, California, USA; Tampa Bay Rays relief pitcher Edwin Uceta (63) throws a pitch against the San Francisco Giants during the sixth inning at Oracle Park. | Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

As recently as Feb. 13, he was playing catch and throwing at Charlotte Sports Park. Alas, the organization is showing an abundance of caution with Uceta, and rightfully so.

It is understandable that he is disappointed about how things have unfolded, but this is the right decision.

“It was a difficult decision, but it's a decision that had to be made for me to get ready for the season,” Uceta said through interpreter Kevin Vera. “Obviously very upset that I can't represent my country, but it's a decision that we had to make for the start of the season.”

No longer on an abbreviated schedule to be ready for the World Baseball Classic, Uceta is afforded the ability to take some time off and get his body feeling 100 percent right before ramping things up again.

He is going to play a key role late in games for the Rays this year, along with Jax, Cleavinger, and Bryan Baker, to replace closer Pete Fairbanks.

