Rays Prospect Failed To Capitalize on Early Season Opportunity

It didn’t take long for the Tampa Bay Rays’ plans for the start of the 2026 regular season to go awry because of injuries.

Multiple players who were expected to be key parts of the team’s Opening Day roster landed on the injured list before the campaign got underway. That created opportunities for other players to take advantage of.

One player whom everyone was keeping a close eye on was Carson Williams. The No. 1-ranked prospect in the Rays’ organization, who also happens to be in the top 100 of the sport, was sent to Triple-A near the end of spring training.

However, when Taylor Walls was forced to the sidelines because of an injury, Williams was thrust back into the picture as the starting shortstop for the Major League team. It was a golden opportunity for the star prospect to take advantage of, but one he ultimately squandered.

Carson Williams demotion was warranted with underwhelming play

Mar 28, 2026; St. Louis, Missouri, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) reacts after scoring the game tying run against the St. Louis Cardinals during the ninth inning at Busch Stadium. | Jeff Curry-Imagn Images

Before the team’s home opener against the Chicago Cubs, Walls was activated from the injured list. Williams was sent to Triple-A Durham as a result, and it is hard to argue against Tampa Bay making that decision.

At this point in time, consistent playing time is key for Williams. He has all of the talent in the world, possessing the skills to be an above-average defender who provides elite power for a player at his position.

However, those attributes have yet to translate to the Big Leagues. In 2025, he received a cameo with the Rays, appearing in 32 games and receiving 106 plate appearances.

He struggled, producing a .172/.219/.354 slash line with five home runs and 12 RBI. The most alarming thing about his performance was the 41.5% strikeout rate, going down 44 times on strikes.

Carson Williams has things to work on in Triple-A

Feb 26, 2026; Fort Myers, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays shortstop Carson Williams (7) stands in the on deck circle before the game against the Boston Red Sox at JetBlue Park at Fenway South. | Jim Rassol-Imagn Images

After an offseason to improve himself and a strong performance in spring training, there was some optimism that Williams had figured things out and was ready for The Show. Disappointingly, that wasn’t the case.

With a chance to seize the starting shortstop role permanently, he struggled more to start the 2026 season than he did last year. In seven games and 25 plate appearances, he had a .130/.167/.174 slash line with an OPS+ of 0 and Rbat+ of -7.

His strikeout rate is still concerningly high at 36.0%, and his walk rate also dropped from 5.7% last year to 4.0% thus far in 2026.

It is still way too early to throw the towel in on Williams being a productive player at the Major League level and living up to expectations. However, it is clear that more work needs to be done, and it was the right decision to send him down to get more reps at the Triple-A level.