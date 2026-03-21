Rays Should Have Clear Starter at Catcher for Opening Day

With Opening Day right around the corner for the Tampa Bay Rays, one position battle has become fairly clear at this point.

Following a busy offseason, the Rays came into this spring with a couple of questions regarding some key positions. Tampa Bay was an active team in seeking upgrades at multiple spots, but they didn’t address all of their needs on paper.

Most of the Rays’ attention went to fixing their outfield and also to improving their starting rotation. In the outfield, they added most notably Cedric Mullins and Jake Fraley. Both of these veterans could help improve offensive production for a unit that struggled in that area.

Furthermore, in the rotation, they might have traded away Shane Baz, but they did add Steven Matz and Nick Martinez. Both of these veterans should be able to help provide some quality depth for the unit.

While they were active, one position that they didn’t address was behind the plate at catcher. This is a spot that is hard to upgrade, with external options being limited. Tampa Bay will be heading into the year with both Nick Fortes and Hunter Feduccia. However, based on production this spring, one of them has separated themselves from the other.

Fortes Should Be a Starter

Tampa Bay Rays catcher Nick Fortes | Dave Nelson-Imagn Images

Due to both Fortes and Feduccia struggling last year with the team, it was easy to see why upgrading this winter at catcher was a massive need for the team. However, the options weren’t great, and they also weren’t cheap. A declining J.T. Realmuto received a massive deal from the Philadelphia Phillies to return, and he likely was never an option at a high price.

With nobody added in free agency or the trade market, the battle for the starting spot at catcher this spring has come down to Feduccia and Fortes. This spring, it has clearly been Fortes who has been the better of the two and likely has won the starting job.

Fortes has been the much better hitter this spring, and that should be enough to get him the starting job. So far, he has slashed .280/.357/.520 with two home runs. Compared to Feduccia, Fortes has been the much better hitter. Hopefully, that is something that he will be able to sustain.

With offensive production from the position being key, Fortes should be considered the favorite to be the starter. Thanks to a strong spring, he has certainly earned the starting position for Opening Day.