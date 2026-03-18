Rays Young Outfielder Rightfully Predicted as Top Breakout

Despite the underwhelming projections that the Tampa Bay Rays have for the 2026 MLB regular season, there is a lot of intrigue surrounding the team.

The Rays have a good amount of young, high-upside talent on the roster that could change the team’s fortunes this summer. Offensively, things look like it will be a challenge for Tampa Bay, but that could change quickly if players reach their ceiling.

One of the players who will have a lot of eyes on him is Chandler Simpson. An infielder during his collegiate days with Georgia Tech, the 2022 second-round pick has converted to an outfielder as a professional.

He possesses one elite skill, his speed, that could make him a difference maker offensively. Simpson isn’t going to offer much in the power department, but his bat-to-ball skills and ability to wreak havoc on the basepaths make him a legitimate breakout candidate.

Chandler Simpson is great choice as breakout candidate

Mar 10, 2026; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) walks against the Minnesota Twins in the sixth inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

Out of all the players on the Rays, it is the speedy outfielder who Kiley McDaniel of ESPN has selected as the top breakout player for the team, and rightfully so.

“Simpson is why we love baseball, a unique player with outlier skills in his literally off-the-charts speed and strong contact ability. He was hot and cold last year as a rookie, but I like to bet on standout athletes with unique tools,” he wrote.

In an ideal world, Simpson will be setting the table atop the Tampa Bay lineup as a leadoff hitter. He certainly has the skill set to succeed in such a role and it would improve the team’s floor immensely.

Having him hitting ahead of Junior Caminero, Jonathan Aranda and Yandy Diaz would be a headache for opposing pitchers. Simpson draws so much attention from hurlers because of his propensity to steal bases that mistakes could be made when attacking the best hitters in the Rays’ lineup.

Simpson has skill set to be difference maker for Rays

Feb 19, 2026; PortCharlotte, FL, USA; Tampa Bay Rays center fielder Chandler Simpson (14) poses for a photo during media day. | Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images

Already predicted to lead the MLB in stolen bases this year, the only thing holding him back right now is potentially not being in an everyday role. He offers upside offensively, but his defensive game needs work.

Thus far, his speed has not translated to success with the glove. But he has worked tirelessly with former Platinum Glove Award winner and four-time Gold Glove winner Kevin Kiermaier to improve his defensive skills.

If any of that defensive prowess is successfully passed along to Simpson, it will be a boon for the franchise. For their lineup to reach its potential, he needs to be in the lineup every day, but that will only occur if he makes the necessary improvements defensively.