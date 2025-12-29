Rays Slugging Outfielder Rightfully Named Potential Bounce Back Candidate

The Tampa Bay Rays know they have their work cut out for them to compete in the American League East.

Their rivals have the means to spend big time in free agency, something the Rays don’t have the luxury of doing. The Toronto Blue Jays and Baltimore Orioles have already done that this winter, while the New York Yankees have been suspiciously quiet.

There is still time for big splashes to be made with All-Stars available on the free agent market. Tampa Bay likely isn’t going to be a player for the biggest names remaining, but it can make some additions to help improve the team on the fringes.

The quickest path for the Rays to compete for a playoff spot again will be internal improvements. Whether it is a young player taking that next step in his development or someone bouncing back from a down campaign, returning to previous levels of production.

Who is most likely bounce back player for Rays in 2026?

Mar 1, 2025; Port Charlotte, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the New York Mets in the first inning during spring training at Charlotte Sports Park. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There are several players who would fall into the latter category. Starting pitcher Shane McClanahan hasn’t pitched since August of 2023 and is on track to return to the mound for spring training.

Returning to his previous All-Star level of production would be huge for the team’s rotation. Another player to keep an eye on who has struggled with injuries in recent years is outfielder Josh Lowe.

The left-handed slugger was selected by Adam Berry of MLB.com as Tampa Bay’s bounceback candidate for 2026, and it is hard to argue against that selection. The Rays' chances of being a playoff team would improve exponentially if he could regain the form he showed a few years ago.

In 2023, Lowe looked like he was going to become a perennial All-Star candidate for the team. He had a .292/.335/.500 slash line with 20 home runs, 33 doubles and two triples with 83 RBI. 32 bases were also stolen, looking like a true difference maker offensively.

Josh Lowe bounce back would be huge for Rays

Aug 29, 2025; Washington, District of Columbia, USA; Tampa Bay Rays outfielder Josh Lowe (15) looks on during the seventh inning against the Washington Nationals at Nationals Park. | Daniel Kucin Jr.-Imagn Images

A 128 OPS+ was recorded, and he produced an impressive 3.7 bWAR. Disappointingly, he has not been able to replicate that level of production since.

Injuries have played a major role in his lack of impact, appearing in 106 games in 2024 and 108 games this past campaign. Steps have been taken backward, but he will face competition for playing time this season.

If he can stay healthy, that could light a fire under him to help him return closer to the form he showed in 2023. His base running has remained a positive for the team even with his production slipping at the plate, but to help elevate this lineup, they need him to slug again.

Especially now that second baseman Brandon Lowe is no longer in the mix. Someone else has to step up and provide some pop from the left side of the plate, and the 27-year-old outfielder could be just the man for the job.

