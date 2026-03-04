Rays Top 30 Prospect List Features Plenty of New Talented Players

The Tampa Bay Rays were very busy this offseason, reshaping their Major League roster and organizational depth.

A lot of trades were made, most of which were done with a clear eye on the future. Some will argue that their outlook for 2026 was made worse by some of these deals, such as trading away All-Star second baseman Brandon Lowe and starting pitcher Shane Baz.

However, there is no denying that the long-term outlook of the franchise remains incredibly positive. That is because they added a ton of high-upside young talent to the organization, which is reflected in their top 30 prospect rankings.

14 out of the 30 players who are ranked weren’t with the organization a year ago. Outfielder Jacob Melton, who is No. 4, was acquired from the Houston Astros as part of the three-team deal that sent Lowe to the Pittsburgh Pirates. Right-handed pitcher Anderson Brito (No. 6) was also acquired as part of that move.

Rays have added a ton of young talent to organization

Nov 9, 2025; Mesa, AZ, USA; Houston Astros pitcher Anderson Brito during the Arizona Fall League Fall Stars Game at Sloan Park. | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

In exchange for Baz from the Baltimore Orioles, the Rays received outfielders Slater de Brun (No. 10) and Austin Overn (No. 26), catcher Caden Bodine (No. 13) and right-handed pitcher Michael Forret (No. 8).

While the system may not have a superstar in waiting, as was the case with current All-Star third baseman Junior Caminero, the overwhelming depth that has been created is impressive to behold.

“That's an organizational mantra. We need to be deeper than every other team in baseball for us to have success, whether it's being deeper on the 40-man roster, whether it's being deep with our off-roster prospects,” vice president/assistant general manager Kevin Ibach said, via Adam Berry of MLB.com. “We've always taken pride in accumulating as much talent as possible just to achieve that goal.”

In addition to the trades, Tampa Bay looks to have done very well in the 2025 MLB Draft and international free agency.

Shortstop Daniel Pierce (No. 5), outfielder Brendan Summerhill (No. 21), shortstop Cooper Flemming (No. 28), outfielder Dean Moss (No. 29) and first baseman/outfielder Taitn Gray (No. 30) were their first five selections last year. de Brun was selected by the Orioles with the selection originally from the Rays in the Bryan Baker trade.

"He hits the ball incredibly hard."@RaysBaseball prospect Jacob Melton smokes his second home run of Spring Training: https://t.co/DJyaGqn1Nq pic.twitter.com/jn3Sa4fzZL — MLB Pipeline (@MLBPipeline) March 1, 2026

Two shortstops, Victor Valdez and Fabricio Blanco, were highly-regarded international signings to bolster the minor league system.

More young talent is on the way after Tampa Bay landed the No. 2 pick in the 2026 MLB Draft Lottery.

“As unpredictable as prospects can be, it's a pretty good philosophy, because you'll see in these rankings every year somebody who's in the 20s or 30s that ends up being in the top 10 the following year,” Ibach said. “We try to get as many bites at the apple as possible using all of the fronts, whether it's amateur, international, through trades, just accumulating a wealth of prospects and then letting their development happen organically.”

Needing to find an edge to make up for the disparity in spending power, the Rays are doing just that, stockpiling as much controllable young talent as they can mold and develop for the Big League team.