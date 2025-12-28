Rays Still Need To Address This Glaring Need To Elevate Their Lineup

The Tampa Bay Rays are going to have a few new faces in their lineup during the 2026 season compared to the group they finished with in 2025.

In free agency, the team signed Cedric Mullins to help stabilize center field. There will be a new starter at second base, with a major void being created now that Brandon Lowe has been traded to the Pittsburgh Pirates.

As part of the return package in what was a three-team deal that included the Houston Astros, the Rays acquired top prospect, outfielder Jacob Melton. He could make the Opening Day roster if he performs well in spring training.

Figuring out who will replace Lowe at second base is arguably the No. 1 priority for Tampa Bay the remainder of the winter. It wouldn’t hurt to find an upgrade behind the plate, with catcher remaining a need for 2026. Long-term, they are hopefully Caden Bodine, acquired from the Baltimore Orioles as part of the return package for starting pitcher Shane Baz, can fill the void.

Rays need right-handed hitting outfielder to balance lineup

Sep 19, 2025; Kansas City, Missouri, USA; Kansas City Royals right fielder Randal Grichuk (15) bats during the seventh inning against the Toronto Blue Jays at Kauffman Stadium. | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

However, an underrated need that the Rays have to address this offseason is balancing out the outfield. They are left-handed heavy with that positional group and should be on the lookout for a right-handed hitting option.

Mullins, Chandler Simpson, Jake Fraley and Josh Lowe are all left-handed hitters. As are first baseman Jonathan Aranda and catcher Hunter Feduccia.

Right now, the right-handed hitting outfielders Tampa Bay has are Ryan Vilade and Johnny DeLuca. However, neither of them punishes left-handed hitting as much as the team would want to see from a platoon partner.

Vilade has a wRC+ of 29 against left-handed pitching, and DeLuca is at 75. Those are well below average numbers, and if the opportunity presents itself to improve upon that duo, they should strongly consider pulling the trigger.

Harrison Bader is great fit for Rays

Sep 21, 2025; Phoenix, Arizona, USA; Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Harrison Bader (2) lines out on a drive to right field during the fifth inning against the Arizona Diamondbacks at Chase Field. | Allan Henry-Imagn Images

Luckily for the Rays, there are still plenty of options available who should even be in their price range. Miguel Andujar would provide the team with more punch from the right side of the plate, but leaves a lot to be desired defensively.

Austin Hays and Randal Grichuk are corner outfielders who offer some pop as well. If Tampa Bay is seeking someone who can play center field, Harrison Bader is someone to keep an eye on.

Bader has the highest ceiling of that group, providing Gold Glove-caliber defense in center field while coming off a 2025 campaign in which he produced at a career-high level with a 122 wRC+ and 117 OPS+ with the Minnesota Twins and Philadelphia Phillies.

