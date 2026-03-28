Rays Will Need To Protect Key Slugger in Lineup Going Forward

The Tampa Bay Rays lost their season-opener to the St. Louis Cardinals in a game that they looked to have well in control. In the loss, a potential issue for the team going forward might have popped up.

Despite having a 7-1 lead entering the bottom of the sixth inning, the Rays were unable to come away with a win on Opening Day. Tampa Bay got some good production from their offense along the way and also a solid start from Drew Rasmussen. However, it wasn’t enough to come away with the win.

In what is going to be an extremely challenging American League East, every game is going to count if the Rays want to be a contender. Coming into the series, the Cardinals were expected to present them with an opportunity to start off their season on a positive note, considering that they are a likely rebuilding team this season.

That didn't stop them from putting up eight runs in a frame and stealing a victory away from Tampa Bay. While the result from the game might not have been encouraging, the performance of the offense was. This is a unit that saw a lot of changes over the winter, and how they will be able to produce is going to be key. One player who they will be relying on for a great year is their emerging superstar, Junior Caminero.

Protecting Caminero Will Be Key

Dominican Republic designated hitter Junior Caminero | Sam Navarro-Imagn Images

If the first game of the year was any indication, the Rays are going to have to be very mindful of who is batting behind their star. In the loss, Caminero walked four times and went 1-for-2 at the plate with a run scored. Last year, the young slugger proved that he could be one of the best power hitters in baseball. However, that is reliant upon pitchers throwing to him, which the Cardinals seemed hesitant about.

While St. Louis was mindful about pitching to Caminero, Ben Williamson did a nice job behind him in the batting order. The former Seattle Mariners infielder might have been an under-the-radar addition for the team this winter, and had a really nice spring. In the loss, he went 3-for-4 at the plate with an RBI and a run scored.

Offensively, it was a strong showing for the team, but they will undoubtedly be trying to protect Caminero in the lineup going forward. As the best slugger on the team, Tampa Bay will want to make sure that the bat is in his hands.