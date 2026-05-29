Rays Make Flurry of Roster Moves To Active Ben Williamson
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The Tampa Bay Rays enter their series with the Los Angeles Angels riding a season-high four-game losing streak.
They lost the final game of a weekend series to the New York Yankees before being swept by the Baltimore Orioles. Fans shouldn’t be worried about the team because of the small blip on the radar, and some help is on the way for the series against the Angels.
Versatile infielder Ben Williamson is set to return to the team against Los Angeles. He has been on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain, but was reinstated to the roster before facing off with the Angels.
Williamson spent a few days past the 10-day minimum on the sidelines, last playing for the Rays on June 15 when he was called upon as a pinch hitter against the Miami Marlins. In his second Big League campaign, he has shown major signs of improvement.
Ben Williamson returning to Rays lineup
Last year with the Seattle Mariners, he had a .253/.294/.310 slash line with an OPS+ of 75 in 85 games and 295 plate appearances. Through 39 games and 127 plate appearances with Tampa Bay, he has produced a .268/.349/.339 slash line with an OPS+ of 96.
Williamson has more than doubled his walk rate, from 5.1% to 11.0%, while also cutting back on the strikeouts, going from 21.7% to 18.9%. He is hitting a lot more line drives thus far in 2026 than in 2025, and it is turning into better results.
To make room for him on the roster, the Rays have optioned shortstop Carson Williams back to Triple-A Durham. His second stint in the Big Leagues in 2026 didn’t go any better than his first, as he was hitless in seven at-bats, drawing one walk and striking out twice.
He scored two runs as a pinch hitter to help beat the Orioles and the New York Yankees.
Tampa Bay is also making a move to shake up its pitching staff. Jon Heasley was designated for assignment after making one appearance, allowing five earned runs across four innings.
He is being replaced by Andrew Wantz. His contract was selected from Triple-A Durham, and he will be wearing No. 50 in the Major Leagues. Wantz has not pitched in the Big Leagues since 2024, when he was with the Angels.
He has a 3.88 ERA in the Majors across 118.1 innings of work and could provide the Rays with some productive inning-eating out of the bullpen.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.