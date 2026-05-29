Rays Make Flurry of Roster Moves To Active Ben Williamson

The Tampa Bay Rays enter their series with the Los Angeles Angels riding a season-high four-game losing streak.

They lost the final game of a weekend series to the New York Yankees before being swept by the Baltimore Orioles. Fans shouldn’t be worried about the team because of the small blip on the radar, and some help is on the way for the series against the Angels.

Versatile infielder Ben Williamson is set to return to the team against Los Angeles. He has been on the 10-day injured list because of a lower back strain, but was reinstated to the roster before facing off with the Angels.

Williamson spent a few days past the 10-day minimum on the sidelines, last playing for the Rays on June 15 when he was called upon as a pinch hitter against the Miami Marlins. In his second Big League campaign, he has shown major signs of improvement.

Ben Williamson returning to Rays lineup

Last year with the Seattle Mariners, he had a .253/.294/.310 slash line with an OPS+ of 75 in 85 games and 295 plate appearances. Through 39 games and 127 plate appearances with Tampa Bay, he has produced a .268/.349/.339 slash line with an OPS+ of 96.

Williamson has more than doubled his walk rate, from 5.1% to 11.0%, while also cutting back on the strikeouts, going from 21.7% to 18.9%. He is hitting a lot more line drives thus far in 2026 than in 2025, and it is turning into better results.

To make room for him on the roster, the Rays have optioned shortstop Carson Williams back to Triple-A Durham. His second stint in the Big Leagues in 2026 didn’t go any better than his first, as he was hitless in seven at-bats, drawing one walk and striking out twice.

He scored two runs as a pinch hitter to help beat the Orioles and the New York Yankees.

The Tampa Bay Rays have made the following roster moves:



• Reinstated INF Ben Williamson (low back strain) from the 10-day IL.

• Selected RHP Andrew Wantz from Triple-A Durham. Wantz will wear No. 50.

• Optioned INF Carson Williams to Triple-A Durham.

• Designated RHP Jon… — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) May 29, 2026

Tampa Bay is also making a move to shake up its pitching staff. Jon Heasley was designated for assignment after making one appearance, allowing five earned runs across four innings.

He is being replaced by Andrew Wantz. His contract was selected from Triple-A Durham, and he will be wearing No. 50 in the Major Leagues. Wantz has not pitched in the Big Leagues since 2024, when he was with the Angels.

He has a 3.88 ERA in the Majors across 118.1 innings of work and could provide the Rays with some productive inning-eating out of the bullpen.