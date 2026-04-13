Shane McClanahan Is Biggest Winner of Drew Rasmussen Returning Against Yankees

The Tampa Bay Rays were under some pressure to perform in their series against the New York Yankees, but had some hurdles to overcome.

There was uncertainty heading into the series about how their starting pitching rotation would shake out. Early in the week, Drew Rasmussen left the team for the birth of his child, throwing a wrench into the team’s plans.

He was originally scheduled to start on April 7 against the Chicago Cubs in the second game back at Tropicana Field. But it turned into a bullpen game, with Mason Englert taking the ball to start.

His return date remained up in the air, with the Rays planning to move Shane McClanahan up to start on April 12. But Rasmussen was able to get back with the team to start the series finale against the Yankees, where Tampa Bay will be going for a sweep.

Shane McClanahan pushed back with Drew Rasmussen facing Yankees

Apr 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the first inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

It is great to have the All-Star back in the mix, anchoring the rotation. And the biggest winner of his return to the mound is his teammate, McClanahan.

Things haven’t gone according to plan yet for the talented lefty. Being back on a Major League mound at all is an accomplishment after he missed the last two seasons recovering from Tommy John surgery and a nerve issue in his elbow.

August 2023 was the last time he pitched for the Rays in the Big Leagues prior to his first start in 2026. Being able to avoid a vaunted Yankees lineup in favor of pitching the series opener against the Chicago White Sox is a major benefit for McClanahan.

A two-time All-Star before the injury setbacks, he is still looking to find his way on the mound. The success he experienced in spring training has not yet carried over into the regular season, with him still trying to find his way.

McClanahan has great opportunity to get on track against White Sox

Apr 6, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays starting pitcher Shane McClanahan (18) throws a pitch against the Chicago Cubs in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

He is a different pitcher currently. Because of the arm injuries, his velocity is not all the way back on his fastball and slider. It will be interesting to see if he can ever get back to the level of arm talent he possessed previously.

If not, he will have to make adjustments to his arsenal and how he goes about attacking hitters. Right now, he is struggling a bit to locate, and without as much movement and velocity, batters are less inclined to chase.

McClanahan is battling every time he takes the mound, but it will take some time for him to find his form. Getting to make his third start of the season against the White Sox, who are in last place with 43 runs scored this season, compared to the Yankees, who are 16th with 61 runs, is something he will benefit from.