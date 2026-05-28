Nick Martinez Gets Bold Prediction for Stellar Start to Rays Tenure
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The Tampa Bay Rays have received incredible performances from players up and down the roster to help get off to an impressive start in the 2026 season.
Entering play on May 28, the Rays are 34-19, 1.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East. They have created a nice buffer between themselves and the rest of the league, putting them in a great spot heading into the summer.
Given how well they have performed, it would come as no surprise if Tampa Bay had multiple representatives on the AL All-Star Team. One of the players who could take part in the Midsummer Classic is starting pitcher Nick Martinez.
He has been predicted to make his first All-Star game by Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required), an honor that he has earned with a historic start to the campaign. His signing was one that many evaluators looked down upon, but he has exceeded all expectations.
Nick Martinez predicted to make first All-Star team
Through his first 10 starts with the Rays, Martinez has a 4-1 record with 2.6 bWAR. If the season were to end today, that would be the second-best bWAR in a single year for the journeyman pitcher, with a 4.0 in 2024 with the Cincinnati Reds being his current single-year high.
Martinez has produced such an impressive bWAR number through 10 starts on the back of a 1.51 ERA through 59.2 innings. His ERA+ is 273, and he has excelled at limiting hard contact.
Thus far this season, he has an average exit velocity of 86.8 mph, which is below the league average of 88.4 mph. His hard-hit rate allowed of 32.3% is also well below the league average of 39.0%.
Opponents have compiled a slash line of .239/.282/.354 against him, hitting only four home runs. He doesn’t overpower the opposition, striking out only 36 batters, but he isn’t issuing free passes either, walking only 12 and limiting self-inflicted damage.
That has all culminated in a Base-Out Runs Saved of 19.01, per Baseball Reference, which is the best mark in the AL.
Yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this season, Martinez’s tenure with Tampa Bay could not have begun any better. He is providing the team with stellar production and length, pitching into the sixth inning in eight out of 10 outings.
If he keeps up anywhere close to this pace over the next two months, he will be a shoo-in for the AL All-Star Team pitching staff.
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Kenneth Teape is an alumnus of SUNY Old Westbury and graduated in 2013 with an Honors Degree in Media Communications with a focus on print journalism. During his time at Old Westbury, he worked for the school newspaper and several online publications, such as Knicks Now, the official website of the New York Knicks, and a self-made website with fellow students, Gotham City Sports News. Kenneth has also been a site expert at Empire Writes Back, Musket Fire, and Lake Show Life within the FanSided Network. He was a contributor to HoopsHabit, with work featured on Bleacher Report and Yardbarker. Previously, he is a reporter for both NBA Analysis Network and NFL Analysis Network, as well as a writer and editor for Packers Coverage. You can follow him on X, formerly Twitter, @teapester725, or reach him via email at teapester725@gmail.com.