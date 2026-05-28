Nick Martinez Gets Bold Prediction for Stellar Start to Rays Tenure

The Tampa Bay Rays have received incredible performances from players up and down the roster to help get off to an impressive start in the 2026 season.

Entering play on May 28, the Rays are 34-19, 1.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East. They have created a nice buffer between themselves and the rest of the league, putting them in a great spot heading into the summer.

Given how well they have performed, it would come as no surprise if Tampa Bay had multiple representatives on the AL All-Star Team. One of the players who could take part in the Midsummer Classic is starting pitcher Nick Martinez.

He has been predicted to make his first All-Star game by Chad Jennings of The Athletic (subscription required), an honor that he has earned with a historic start to the campaign. His signing was one that many evaluators looked down upon, but he has exceeded all expectations.

Nick Martinez predicted to make first All-Star team

May 16, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches during the first inning against the Miami Marlins at Tropicana Field. | Mike Watters-Imagn Images

Through his first 10 starts with the Rays, Martinez has a 4-1 record with 2.6 bWAR. If the season were to end today, that would be the second-best bWAR in a single year for the journeyman pitcher, with a 4.0 in 2024 with the Cincinnati Reds being his current single-year high.

Martinez has produced such an impressive bWAR number through 10 starts on the back of a 1.51 ERA through 59.2 innings. His ERA+ is 273, and he has excelled at limiting hard contact.

Thus far this season, he has an average exit velocity of 86.8 mph, which is below the league average of 88.4 mph. His hard-hit rate allowed of 32.3% is also well below the league average of 39.0%.

Opponents have compiled a slash line of .239/.282/.354 against him, hitting only four home runs. He doesn’t overpower the opposition, striking out only 36 batters, but he isn’t issuing free passes either, walking only 12 and limiting self-inflicted damage.

Nick Martinez since August 26th, 2025:



80.1 IP

2.02 ERA

1.15 WHIP

86.4% LOB%

15 Barrels Allowed

31.5% Hard-Hit%



Martinez has always been a reliable pitcher ever since returning from Japan, but has taken another step forward at 35 years old.



92.9% LOB% in 26' is 2nd in MLB. pic.twitter.com/yOm9mPbcFP — LouisAnalysis (@LouisAnalysis) May 28, 2026

That has all culminated in a Base-Out Runs Saved of 19.01, per Baseball Reference, which is the best mark in the AL.

Yet to allow more than two earned runs in a start this season, Martinez’s tenure with Tampa Bay could not have begun any better. He is providing the team with stellar production and length, pitching into the sixth inning in eight out of 10 outings.

If he keeps up anywhere close to this pace over the next two months, he will be a shoo-in for the AL All-Star Team pitching staff.