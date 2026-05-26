Rays Receive Realistic Bold Prediction for Rest of Season Outlook

The Tampa Bay Rays have exceeded even the most optimistic of expectations that were placed on them coming into the 2026 MLB regular season.

They entered played on May 25 with a 34-16 record, 4.5 games ahead of the New York Yankees in the American League East. The only team with more victories than them thus far this season is the Atlanta Braves, who have 36 entering play that day.

Given the hot start they are off to, the Rays have put themselves in a great spot in the AL playoff picture. With so many teams underachieving, Tampa Bay can play .500 baseball the remainder of the season and likely make the postseason without breaking much of a sweat.

Alas, that isn’t the goal that manager Kevin Cash and his team will have. They want to win as much as possible, which Buster Olney and Jesse Rogers of ESPN believe that they will continue to do.

Rays predicted to reach 100-win plateau

Apr 18, 2026; Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania, USA; Tampa Bay Rays manager Kevin Cash (16) looks on during batting practice against the Pittsburgh Pirates at PNC Park. | Charles LeClaire-Imagn Images

They recently took part in a 2026 Memorial Day MLB standings check, answering a few different questions about how things look. One thing the exper panel was asked was how many teams will win 100 games this season.

Alden Gonzalez believes only the Braves are going to accomplish that feat, but Olney and Rogers think otherwise. Both of them believe that the Rays will also reach the century mark this season, along with the National League East contenders.

Olney took things even further, predicting that a third team, the Milwaukee Brewers, will also reach the 100-win mark in 2026.

For Tampa Bay, the prediction from Olney and Rogers is certainly realistic. They have taken full advantage of the mediocrity surrounding them in the AL, and there are no signs of that changing any time soon.

Reflecting on the meaning of #MemorialDay with Griffin Jax 🩵 pic.twitter.com/qkXNu0GQHk — Tampa Bay Rays (@RaysBaseball) May 25, 2026

They have dominated opponents in the league, producing a 9-0-1 record against AL foes thus far. The brand of baseball they are playing is one that gives opponents fits because of how difficult they are to contend with.

Death by a thousand paper cuts is how some people would describe playing against the Rays. They are relentless on the basepaths, playing a version of small ball that no other team in the league can replicate.

On top of that, they have a trio in third baseman Junior Caminero, first baseman Jonathan Aranda and designated hitter Yandy Diaz that can compete with any Big 3 in a lineup throughout the MLB, producing runs at an elite pace.

Add in a pitching staff that is excelling despite numerous injuries to projected key contributors, and it is easy to see why they are predicted to win 100+ games.