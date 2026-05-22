Rays Against the Machine: Tampa Bay Challenges Evil Empire

It looked like the Tampa Bay Rays were on their way to taking only two of three from the Baltimore Orioles in Wednesday’s series finale.

Former Tampa Bay starter Shane Baz and the Baltimore bullpen were breezing through the Rays’ lineup until Anthony Nunez left the door just a crack open. A seemingly small string of two out baserunners cobbled together a seismic moment for American League RBI leader Jonathan Aranda to come through and tie the game.

The clutch moments kept pouring on as Richie Palacios laced a screaming single to knock in another run, followed by a beautifully executed delayed double steal of home. Ian Seymour stamped the game shut, and there it was: game, set, sweep.

This blinding brand of baseball being played in Tampa Bay led to an MLB-best sixth sweep over the Orioles and keeps growing the lore of this plucky underdog squad. The true mettle of these underdogs will now be tested in New York against an ever titanically strong Yankees team hungry to reclaim first place in the AL East.

Rays preparing for massive series against Yankees

Apr 11, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) runs out a single past New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) in the tenth inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

After being bludgeoned by stingy pitching and bunt base hits at Tropicana Field in April, New York knows more about Tampa Bay’s game and should play accordingly. Every series against a divisional rival comes with huge implications, but with the Yankees, it’s magnified.

They’re easily the biggest threat in a relatively weak American League, where only they and the Rays have come out of the gate in grandiose winning style. The Evil Empire will also welcome back one of their most well-paid and longtime weapons in Gerrit Cole as he makes his first start since Tommy John surgery in March of 2025 for the series opener.

The scouting report on facing the juggernaut Yankees usually centers on neutralizing Aaron Judge first and foremost. This year, that isn’t the case as he has been joined by a stacked cast of co-stars that have helped this Yankees lineup become one of the best in baseball.

It’s a multi-faceted collection of dangerous hitters that can beat teams in various ways. Jazz Chisholm Jr. has looked like one of the best pickups in trade hindsight, blossoming into a five-tool talent with power geared for Yankee Stadium and range to play top-notch second base.

He plays alongside a fully actualized Ben Rice, who makes manager Aaron Boone look more foolish every day for trying to platoon him. Cody Bellinger is well in All-Star form, veteran Paul Goldschmidt is finding new life in his thought-to-be-waning bat, and most painfully for Tampa Bay, Jose Caballero is playing his best baseball.

Reliever matchups will be more important in this series than in others. The Rays’ playbook last time out was shutting down would-be big Yankee innings with arms that specialized in particular handedness.

Ian Seymour particularly shone last series against them with multiple zero-run innings and nasty at-bats that had hitters out in front of his changeup. Kevin Kelly, too, came into big spots against righties with ice in his veins and put out fires before they began.

Those two arms excel against same-handed hitting, especially, and could see more heavy usage than others.

A point of comfort will be missing the electric arm of Cam Schlittler. His recent form and metrics are indicative of a breakout like we haven’t seen in a while.

How will Yankees counter Rays style of play?

Apr 12, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays left fielder Chandler Simpson (14) steals second base past New York Yankees second baseman Jazz Chisholm Jr. (13) in the second inning at Tropicana Field. | Nathan Ray Seebeck-Imagn Images

There’s nothing this young righty can’t do right now as his blend of pinpoint command with a high-octane fastball can’t be touched. Leading all pitchers in fWAR, the tale of Schlittler’s ascent seems to be reaching new heights.

There’s not much new to say about Tampa Bay’s lineup. Yandy Diaz is day-to-day after being hit by a pitch on the hand, which bruised him up. He has been integral as the best hitter in this Rays’ lineup that feeds off of his table-setting when he leads off. Otherwise, Junior Caminero and Aranda have steadily kept mashing behind him while the rest of the lineup has admirably supported the big three.

Richie Palacios’ at-bats seem to be improving every day, whether it’s through clutch hits or by not biting at pitches outside the zone. Ryan Vilade has found his niche as a quintessential Rays-type player feeding on lefties and playing an assortment of different positions. And even Hunter Fedducia is finding his way into more extra-base hits than ever.

It’s all about momentum for Tampa Bay currently. The Yankees will be looking to stop them dead in their tracks, but with the Rays’ best starting pitchers on the horizon, they’ll have a tall task.