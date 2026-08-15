Rays Call Up Fresh Arm in Joe Boyle for Second Game Against Orioles

It has been a great run of late for the Tampa Bay Rays. Now, with the best record in the American League, they are striving to accomplish some special things.

Following a perfect 9-0 run on their West Coast trip, the Rays have come back home for a series with the Baltimore Orioles. Tampa Bay has been one of the best teams in the league at home this season, and it is a major reason why they have the best record in the league by 6.5 games.

While the Orioles might have been able to snap their winning streak, there are still a couple of games to go in the series for the Rays to get them back. In the loss on Friday, it was a bullpen game for Tampa Bay with Steven Matz actually being the opener for the team. However, even though he was a starter at the beginning of the year, he pitched just the one inning that was asked of him.

One of the bulk arms for the Rays in the game was Chris Roycroft, who has been optioned to the minors. Coming back up to the majors for Tampa Bay to provide a fresh arm will be right-hander Joe Boyle.

Rays Add Fresh Arm

The Tampa Bay Rays have recalled RHP Joe Boyle from Triple-A Durham and optioned RHP Chris Roycroft to Durham.



Additionally, RHP Trevor Martin was claimed off waivers by the Los Angeles Angels. — Rays Communications (@RaysPR) August 15, 2026

Due to the bullpen game, getting a fresh arm for Tampa Bay makes a lot of sense. Ian Seymour is taking the hill for the Rays on Saturday, and having some bullpen arms ready in case he needs help is a smart move.

It has been quite some time since Tampa Bay has seen Boyle in the majors, going all the way back to April against the Chicago Cubs. He has started in all three appearances for the team this year, and it will be interesting to see what his role is going to be going forward.

Seymour has pitched well for the Rays both out of the bullpen and in the starting rotation. Furthermore, with Shane McClanahan expected to be back soon, Boyle’s role could be fluid.

So far this year in a small sample size, the big right-hander has totaled a 5.17 ERA in three starts. Furthermore, with an ERA of nearly 10.00 in Triple-A, Boyle has struggled there as well.

Overall, it appears like pitching out of the bullpen would be the role for Boyle to start things out in his return to the majors.