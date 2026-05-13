Rays Are Being Underestimated as World Series Contender

There isn’t a team that has exceeded expectations during the 2026 MLB regular season more than the Tampa Bay Rays.

With about a quarter of the season now complete, they have solidified their standing as not only one of the best teams in the American League, but all of baseball. Entering play on May 12, they have a record of 27-13 and are two games ahead of the New York Yankees in the AL East standings.

Given how bad the rest of the AL is, with the Cleveland Guardians and Athletics being the only other clubs over the .500 mark, the Rays have given themselves quite a buffer to work with in the standings.

While some people remain skeptical of Tampa Bay, it is time to take them seriously. That is because teams that perform on the mound as well as the Rays have during a recent stretch have all been playoff teams, with some of them even winning a World Series.

Rays are legitimate World Series contenders with pitching performance

May 10, 2026; Boston, Massachusetts, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Nick Martinez (28) pitches during the fifth inning against the Boston Red Sox at Fenway Park. | Bob DeChiara-Imagn Images

Tampa Bay’s pitching staff has been excellent. During a recent stretch, they allowed only 17 runs over a 13-game span, during which they won 12 games. On X, Ryan Bass shared an update to that incredible statistic.

According to the MLB Network Research packet he received, the Rays are the seventh team in the Divisional Era, since 1969, that has allowed 24 runs or fewer during a 16-game span within one season.

All six of those teams, the New York Mets in 1969, Oakland Athletics in 1981, Los Angeles Dodgers in 1988, San Francisco Giants in 2010, Cleveland Indians in 2017 and Cleveland Guardians in 2025, made the postseason. Three of those teams, the Mets, Dodgers and Giants, won the World Series.

That is a rare company for Tampa Bay to be included in, and as big a reason as any for them to be taken more seriously. Their pitching has been lights out despite so many key contributors being sidelined by injury.

Wild stat from @MLBNetwork research packet:



The #Rays are the seventh team in the Divisional Era (since 1969) to allow 24 runs or fewer in a 16-game span within one season.



Each of the last six made the postseason. Four of them won the World Series: 1969 Mets, 1981 A’s, 1988… — Ryan Bass (@Ry_Bass) May 11, 2026

Currently, starting pitchers Ryan Pepiot, Joe Boyle and Steven Matz are sidelined, with Pepiot done for the year. Edwin Uceta, Manuel Rodriguez and Steven Wilson are projected bullpen arms who are sidelined.

The injuries have pushed Griffin Jax into a starting pitcher’s role after beginning the year in the mix for high-leverage innings out of the bullpen. But the team hasn’t missed a beat, with everyone stepping up.

This is a very good squad that is one power-hitting addition to its lineup away from truly gaining people’s attention.