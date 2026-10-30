Rays Are Set Up for Success Heading Into 2027 Season

The Tampa Bay Rays are coming off a loss to the Milwaukee Brewers in the World Series, but when looking ahead, the future remains bright for the franchise.

With the 2026 campaign officially coming to a close for the Rays, they will be right back to work this offseason trying to take the next step and get back to the World Series if there is baseball to be played in 2027.

Tampa Bay was a team that exceeded expectations this year and pretty much went wire to wire in terms of leading in the American League. It was a fantastic season for them, but they sadly lost 4-1 in the World Series.

The Rays could have had a different fate against the Brewers in the World Series, but some missed opportunities and mistakes cost the team. Now, they will be getting ready for a big offseason, and there is reason to believe that they can be right back in the mix.

David Schoenfield of ESPN recently wrote about the early 2027 MLB Power Rankings. For the Rays, they came in ranked fourth following a trip to the World Series.

Tampa Bay Should Look Similar

Oct 26, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Tampa Bay Rays pitcher Freddy Peralta (51) reacts against the Milwaukee Brewers during the fifth inning in game three of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

When looking at what the roster is going to be like, the Rays will be pretty similar. Their notable free agents are going to be Freddy Peralta and potentially Nick Martinez. While Peralta is going to be a free agent, Martinez has a $20 million mutual option, which is going to be an interesting decision for each side.

The right-hander is coming off a great season, and what he elects to do will be interesting. Furthermore, the loss of Peralta will also be a major blow to the rotation.

Acquiring Peralta was a move that helped Tampa Bay not only hold on to the best record in the AL throughout the second half, but also the strong postseason performances he put together.

Following struggles in the first half of the season with the New York Mets, Peralta turned his season around and will be one of the top free agents this winter. One player who will also be coming off the books will be Cedric Mullins, so the Rays will be able to allocate that money elsewhere.

In terms of a main core of the team, things should look the same for Tampa Bay. Adding a pitcher and perhaps another bat will be their top needs, but there is reason to believe they will be set up for success in 2027.