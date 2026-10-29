Fantastic Season Comes to an End for Rays in Game 5 Loss to Brewers

Following a 12-inning win on Tuesday night, the Tampa Bay Rays were back in action on Wednesday seeking another win to keep their season alive.

Prior to the game, there was a lot of talk about who was going to be the starting pitcher for the Rays. In the win in Game 4, they used Nick Martinez for a couple of key innings.

The right-hander was scheduled to be the starter for the team, but obviously wasn’t used to starting the game. Despite being on short rest, the Rays turned to Drew Rasmussen.

For the Brewers, it was Jacob Misiorowski getting the start, and against one of the best pitchers in the game, Tampa Bay knew it was going to be an uphill climb. Unfortunately, they were unable to do much in this one and ultimately saw their season come to an end in a 4-1 loss

Rays Lose in Game 5

Oct 28, 2026; St. Petersburg, Florida, USA; Milwaukee Brewers pitcher Jacob Misiorowski (32) reacts after pitching against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning in game five of the 2026 World Series at Tropicana Field. Mandatory Credit: Kim Klement Neitzel-Imagn Images | IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect

To start things off, it was none other than Cooper Pratt who got things started for the Brewers with an RBI base-hit off of Rasmussen. The right-hander for the Rays ended up going four innings, and that was the only run that he allowed.

Considering it was on short rest, it was a solid outing for Rasmussen and a much better performance than what he did in Game 2. However, as the Rays turned to their bullpen, Kevin Kelly allowed a second run for Milwaukee.

With a couple of runners on, David Hamilton was able to get a single to score Pratt and extend the lead to two runs.

In the top of the sixth inning, Milwaukee would extend their lead. The bullpen of the Rays did not perform well in this frame, and it started out with an RBI double by William Contreras to score Christian Yelich. The Brewers would add on another run with a Cooper Pratt sac-fly to make it 4-0.

The sixth inning certainly felt like it was the dagger for the Brewers, with the team adding another two runs, and it took Tampa Bay three pitchers to get out of the inning. In the bottom half of the inning,

Misiorowski's night would come to an end after pitching 5.2 scoreless innings. It looked like he might have cramped up a bit, but it was a fantastic outing for the right-hander.

Like they have been for most of the series, the bullpen for the Brewers came in afterwards and was great. However, credit to the Rays for showing some fight in the bottom of the ninth inning against closer Trevor Megill. A double by Chandler Simpson with two outs would drive home the only run of the game for Tampa Bay. The Brewers were certinaly a deserving champion, but a lot of credit should go to the Rays for a fantastic season.